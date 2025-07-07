Church summons police, politicians over drugs menace

News / Religion

by Gideon Madzikatidze in Hwedza

The St John Apostolic Church of the Whole World has called on politicians and Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to intensity fight against drugs and substances abuse scourge amongst communities, with the leader Bishop Sydney Mabhiza appealing that the exercise need complementary efforts from all stakeholders.Speaking over the weekend during the church's crusade wrap-up event where thousands gathered in Hwedza, Bishop Mabhiza expressed discomfort over surge in drugs and substances abuse."We are appealing to all stakeholders including churches, politicians and Zimbabwe Republic Police to join hands in our quest to genuinely fight drugs and substances scourge amongst communities. If unchecked, this (drugs scourge) will retard supposed development and we will be betraying generations to come," Bishop Mabhiza said."This my appeal to all stakeholders that it is now everyone's responsibility and duty to denounce drugs and substances abuse. Using one voice, we need to engage everyone and declare zero tolerance to existence, consumption and abuse of such," Bishop Mabhiza added.Meanwhile, the Wedza ZANU-PF District Coordinating Committee member and ward 4 Councillor, Lovemore Mukombe has commented church's tireless efforts in addressing societal abnormalities, describing their noble participation as crucial vehicle for aiding development."We are appreciating your continuous participation in the fight against societal abnormalities that have torn the moral and socio-economic fabrics. We will continue join hands with churches in this war and we appreciate your spiritual involvement in praying for a drugs and substances free society, some of these scourges are associated with demons and it is the duty of church to cast out such," Mukombe said."I am happy that your church is offering services which complement efforts in fighting drugs including counseling and rehabilitation services to victims of such abnormalities. I heard that you have financially assisted and empower those who have reformed to start businesses or acquire life-changing skills," Mukombe added."As politicians, I want to assure you Bishop and the congregation that we pledge and are ready to join you during all events which preach zero tolerance to drugs and substances abuse. Thank you Bishop for paying a spiritual attention to such abnormalities," Mukombe said.