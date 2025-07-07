Latest News Editor's Choice


ZANU-PF summons churches for dialogue, Tagwirei to address

by Gideon Madzikatidze
40 mins ago | Views
The ruling ZANU-PF party has summoned churches (mainly indigenous apostolic, zion and pentecostal churches) for an inaugural two-day clergy indaba dubbed 'National Multi-faith economic dialogue' (NAMFED) at its Harare headquarters.

In an invitational post circulated by the ruling party-sponsored propaganda social media unit, Varakashi for Economic Development (Varakashi4ED), President Mnangagwa will be the guest of honour while other speakers include Kudakwashe Tagwirei, Paul Tempter Tungwarara (President Mnangagwa's advisor, political commissar Munyaradzi Machacha, among others, though the group did not clearly share the main agenda of the indaba.

"Breaking News!, The National Multi Faith Economic Dialogue will be held at ZANU PF Headquarters Hall on 8-9 July 2025. His Excellency President Dr ED Mnangagwa will be the Guest of Honor," the group share the post.

"The Inter-Religious leaders have Invited various speakers from government and party including the Land Tenure Implementation Chairperson Elder Cde Kudakwashe Tagwirei , Cde Obert Mpofu, Cde M Machacha, Presidential Advisor Cde Tungwarara among others," they added.

According to the propaganda unit, the Indaba will be running under the theme, 'Leading A Sustainable Development And Fostering Greater Understanding'.

The propaganda unit further claims that NAMFED is complementing the existing government NDS-2 consultation and formulation.

Over the years, ZANU-PF party has been using indigenous churches to campaign for their candidates before and during elections which enable them to garner more votes and support. Indigenous churches have vowed to continue voting the ruling party into power in anticipation for empowerment rewards.

Efforts to get a comment for clarification from the organisers were fruitless since their mobile phones were not reachable.

Source - Byo24News

