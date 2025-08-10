ZANU-PF announces CCA affiliates' Presidential revolving fund allocation

News / Religion

by Gideon Madzikatidze in Bulawayo

ZANU-PF national political commissar, Munyaradzi Machacha has announced that the Council for Churches in Africa (CCA) is set to benefit from President Emmerson Mnangagwa's (Presidential) revolving fund allocation for the organisation to make sure its affiliates benefit from empowerment projects initiatives in the shortest possible time.Addressing congregants from diverse apostolic, zion and pentecostal indigenous churches during a fifty-two (52) leaders' mass ordination and consecration event in Bulawayo over the weekend, Machacha announced that Presidential Revolving Fund allocation mainly meant for all CCA affiliate clergymen was deliberated on, and approved with only pronouncement set to be done."Though I am not at liberty to disclose the amount agreed, but I want to assure you that your allocation for the Presidential Revolving Fund package has been approved. We have noted your support government and party programmes since time immemorial, and would therefore not hesitate to make sure your affiliates will benefit from such," Machacha said."I urge indigenous churches to take advantage of many empowerment programmes from both Zanu-Pf party and government including nutrition gardens, First Lady's empowerment programmes and many others," Machacha added."Your membership should always engage with the Minister of State and Distirct Coordinating Committees (DCCs) in this province for other development projects and programmes," Machacha said."Our thrust as ruling party in government through devolution policy is to never leave anyone behind as we purse inclusive growth. High impact developmental projects which include construction of Gwayi-Shangani dam, Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road amongst many will transform people's lives," Machacha further claims."Soon the government will embark on the refurbishment of major hospitals such as Mpilo and United Bulawayo Clinic (UBC). Nationally, the country is gradually transforming into an upper middle income economy," Machacha said.Appreciating the gesture, Council for Churches in Africa Founder President, Arch-bishop Rocky Moyo said indigenous churches welcome the government's commitment in uplifting own clergymen."Indigenous churches appreciate the government's efforts in uplifting our constituency which has been constant for quite oftentimes. This is not the first time that the government has been tirelessly working to improve and complement welfare of its churches, so we welcome the initiatives by this caring government," Moyo said."Most indigenous churches in various provinces under Zimbabwe chapter including Matebeleland, Bulawayo, Manicaland, Mashonaland and Midlands have been waiting for this day. We appreciate the Presidential Revolving Fund allocation for our constituency's welfare and contribution towards realisation of an upper middle income economy by 2030," Moyo added.