Morgan Tsvangirai, son of Zimbabwe

Let me start by paying my heart felt condolences and respect to our leader, patriotic son of Zimbabwe, Dr. Morgan Richard Tsvangirai. May your soul rest in eternal peace. You dedicated your life to fight for freedom of the oppressed, for equality on all grounds particularly on the political platform, freedom of speech and the right to human dignity through providing the basic human rights everyone deserves. You have showed us the path and importantly that it is possible to speak out and continue to speak out even after humiliating circumstances the state under Mugabe subjected you to. You swallowed your pride, you went into the grassroots to connect with the people that even Mugabe himself never visited nor even ask how they are doing. But you did. You did not only seek for a vote but you went there with a heart filled with love and compassionate. They respected you for your servant leadership. But freedom of expression is yet to be fully accomplished and further the right to choose a leader we wanted without the butt of a gun behind us.

Morgan, you preached peace and unity and violent free nation. And accepted defeat when it comes and fought for the people's win when it was stolen. You showed the importance of unity by joining the Government of national unity inspire of you having won the elections outright. Yes, it would have been great to change more things while the MDC was accorded the opportunity but in a government controlled by ZANU PF heavy weights it is certainly hard to achieve. We are happy things improved for better and we had time to breath. Now we are back into the ordeal of suffering. We still have hope that a new leader will emerge, it may not be the current MDC leaders who seem to have quest for power and not the heart to serve. But one will come who will unite and move Zimbabwe forward. We still have hope.

We shall carry on the struggle until a true new Zimbabwe, a democratic nation, is born. You saved us well by standing against the authoritarian regime. Our struggle will rest when oppression of one by another ends, when justice prevails and when the rule of law is restored. When every child especially the marginalized and the girl child can get full access to education, when the ruling party stops using government machinery to its advantage and when the ruling party accepts and respects who ever wins an election, freely and fairly.

We will approach that stage and we shall be proud of us. Your body did not endure the pain of fighting for freedom and democracy for nothing. Your struggle will not die in vain. It lives and will live through all generations to come. As we commemorate and celebrate your life and its blessings of courage, servant leadership and spirit of unity and love for happiness of the people of Zimbabwe, we thank you for giving Zimbabwe hope.

May your soul rest in eternal peace, Save.

My condolences to Zimbawe and the Tsvangirai family.

Source - Dr. Takesure Tazvishaya
Most Popular In 7 Days