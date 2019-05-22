Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Bereavements

Mzilikazi II condolence message to the Dabengwa family

19 hrs ago | Views
King Mzilikazi II and the Kingdom of Mthwakazi join the Family of the late Dr. Dabengwa in mourning his passing.
We are saddened by his untimely death. We remember his courage and commitment during the imfazwe yesithathu that gained the independence of the colonial construct called Rhodesia, which is presently called Zimbabwe.

We remember his arrest together with General Lookout Khalisabantu Masuku on trumped up charges in the 80s.
We remember, with pride, his sterling testimony during that trial in the 80s that saw him and General Lookout Masuku being acquitted by the courts but detained regardless for 4 years.

We will forever miss his soft voice when articulating issues facing Mthwakazi. Sithi lala ngokuthula qhawe uphumule ngoba ezweni le Zimbabwe wakuswela ukuphumula.

Siyabonga umsebenzi wakho

Source - Greater Sibanda, Mzilikazi II Spokesperson
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga now in Dubai

26 mins ago | 638 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

44 mins ago | 276 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

47 mins ago | 617 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

55 mins ago | 518 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

57 mins ago | 196 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

58 mins ago | 510 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

1 hr ago | 330 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

1 hr ago | 718 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

1 hr ago | 481 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

1 hr ago | 510 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

1 hr ago | 420 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

1 hr ago | 881 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

1 hr ago | 217 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

1 hr ago | 306 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

1 hr ago | 322 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

1 hr ago | 300 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

1 hr ago | 255 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

1 hr ago | 351 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

1 hr ago | 89 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

1 hr ago | 515 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

1 hr ago | 125 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

1 hr ago | 276 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

2 hrs ago | 298 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

2 hrs ago | 607 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

10 hrs ago | 10931 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

10 hrs ago | 4847 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 9858 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

13 hrs ago | 9465 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

15 hrs ago | 20724 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

16 hrs ago | 6318 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

16 hrs ago | 4142 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

17 hrs ago | 5981 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

18 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

18 hrs ago | 8767 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

18 hrs ago | 4380 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

18 hrs ago | 470 Views

8 die in mine explosion

18 hrs ago | 2003 Views

What physical exercises are adequate for kids?

18 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zanu-PF panics over Dabengwa refusal to be buried at Heroes Acre

19 hrs ago | 10484 Views

Join Matebeleland Gukurahundi Genocide Memorial Day on 29th June 2019

19 hrs ago | 798 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days