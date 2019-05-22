Mzilikazi II condolence message to the Dabengwa family

Opinion / Bereavements

King Mzilikazi II and the Kingdom of Mthwakazi join the Family of the late Dr. Dabengwa in mourning his passing.We are saddened by his untimely death. We remember his courage and commitment during the imfazwe yesithathu that gained the independence of the colonial construct called Rhodesia, which is presently called Zimbabwe.We remember his arrest together with General Lookout Khalisabantu Masuku on trumped up charges in the 80s.We remember, with pride, his sterling testimony during that trial in the 80s that saw him and General Lookout Masuku being acquitted by the courts but detained regardless for 4 years.We will forever miss his soft voice when articulating issues facing Mthwakazi. Sithi lala ngokuthula qhawe uphumule ngoba ezweni le Zimbabwe wakuswela ukuphumula.Siyabonga umsebenzi wakho