Fare thee well Ruth Lemani

The only certainty in a hero's life is that it could end at any moment. As a hero, RUTH LEMANI could not banish dangers, but could banish fears.We mustn't demean life by standing in awe of death.Death is no more than a turning of us over from time to eternity. Eternity . . . such a small word to describe such a haunting vastness.And so, we ask ourselves: Will our actions echo across the centuries? Will strangers hear our names long after we're gone and know who we were?DR RUE had silently done that.To take you all back a bit, one thing for sure is many knew the departed RUTH LEMANI. But for those of you who didn't, she was a patriot who loved Zimbabwe. She was not shy to be ZANU PF. RUTH could mix with everybody despite her political divideAlso, Ruth was a founding member of a group called Political debate ZimPolicy Dialogue Institute, where the likes of MDC-T vice-president, Nelson Chamisa, Norton MP Temba Mliswa, ZimPF founding elder, Didymus Mutasa, Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe leader, Elton Mangoma, MDC leader, Welshman Ncube, Kisinoti Mukwazhi, Nathan Banana and Lloyd Msipa James Chafara and Mugaradziko were or are still members of the trust.But Lemani the hero who has lost her life in battle, will not be forgotten soon. Those of us who knew her best will tell stories of her bravery, her heroism, and her sacrifice.We will talk of how she stood by us through thick and thin, and how we saved each other's lives more than a few times.We will carry the memory of our friend in our hearts forever, we will celebrate her life and we will cherish the memories of her fierce loyalty, unwavering convictions, and deep, faithful love.This hero is gone from this life, but she is not forgotten. She will live on within us. Death is not the end of her story, merely the next chapter. She has taken her place in resting and waiting for the Lord and will spend eternity with those whose hearts are brave and good, just like her own.Knowing this hero has made us better people, and for that, we should be grateful. Her memory will live on, and it is our privilege and responsibility to ensure she is remembered forever for how honourably she lived, how bravely they fought, and how fiercely they loved.Her vision was a better Zimbabwe, regardless of who controls it. She put together all political gurus, all idiots and all people.She united those sworn enemies and fished out the best out of them. Such was RuthThe Lord has taken and the Lord will comfort.May God bless her family.May she wait for the Lord in peace. We await the day the Lord will come. This body prone to pain will be changed in a moment in the twinkling of an eye .And the trumpet will sound and the dead will be raised incorruptible.There will never again be any death, for death will be defeated.Ruth is now rested and her journey is finishedVazet2000@yahoo.co.