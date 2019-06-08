Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Bereavements

Farewell fighter: Tribute to Vimbai Tsvangirai

1 hr ago | Views
Death has robbed Zimbabwe of one of her most esteemed and accomplished daughters, Vimbai Tsvangirai - Java.

The heroic conquests of the Tsvangirai's over the years can never be overstated, however, these have also not been without intrigue, drama and much pain.

The Tsvangirai's gave much, but seem to have lost much more, death in particular has not been too kind to this family.

Mourning Zimbabweans have been left in shock over Vimbai's death, it is simply confounding that on the dawn of a new Zimbabwe another blossoming Tsvangirai flower should be so prematurely plucked from us. Indeed she has joined angels in heaven but has left those she led who counted on her love and support in great pain. Social media has been awash with condolence messages for the late Vimbai.

Vimbai a woman of destiny was only 36 carrying promise and hope, another few years she could easily like her father before her have made it as a national leader of note. A role model for other young women around her and a loss to the women's movement in Zimbabwe.

She was in recent years like her father before her, part of a wave of that generation of young Zimbabweanborn-frees after Independence in 1980,  sensing the urgency of leadership, organising and taking charge while breathing new energy into Zimbabwe's  body politic.

The country is held at ransom by clueless nationalist geriatrics who refuse to let go.

Zimbabwe is in the throes of the deepest economic crisis, citizens continue to sink deeper into poverty and desperation with inflation at  an all high;  bread, water, electricity and fuel either rare services or commodities.

Vimbai has stood up like her father before her fighting for justice and human rights.


Her father the late Morgan Richard Tsvangirai the veteran trade-unionist and founder of Zimbabwe's most formidable opposition party since independence, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) died at the age of 65 in 2018 after succumbing to colon cancer. Tsvangirai was a constant head-ache and pain in the neck for long serving Zimbabwe's leader Zanu PF's Robert Mugabe, dying in the trenches, in the line of duty, ironically so too does his daughter.

Consequently, writing a tribute on Vimbai, one cannot separate her legacy, her story from her father the  late Tsvangirai and his fight for a better Zimbabwe.

Tsvangirai at various points in history led the democratic movement to victory breaking Zanu-PF's stranglehold over the country.

For instance at the formation of the MDC in 1999 the one party state under Zanu-PF faced its first real challenge with the MDC in the 2000 Parliamentary elections winning 57 out of the 120 seats. It was huge step forward that invigorated Zimbabweans as they looked forward to a short lived struggle with Mugabe soon to be in their past.  Vimbai was only 16 when her father became an enduring symbol of hope for the millions of Zimbabweans who had suffered under the yoke of Zanu-PF's misrule.

Little perhaps at the time did the Tsvangirai's realise the price that was to be paid for Zimbabwe's freedom.
Tsvangirai became active as a trade unionist well before Vimbai was born, meeting her mother Susan in Bindura at Trojan Nickel mine, in 1976.

The two are married for 31 years, until they are separated tragically by death after Susan died in a mysterious car accident. This was during the days of the Government of National Unity in 2009, formed under a deal that was hoped  to transition Zimbabwe to a better future. A decade later the cloud of suspicion which lingered over Susan's death in that fatal accident in March 2009, along the Harare-Masvingo road can also be seen in her first born daughter Vimbai's death. Zimbabweans never take accidents at face value even those that claim the lives of Zanu-PF politicians.

Mother and daughter died in great pain. While Susan died at the scene her daughter Vimbai died days later from what are reported to be injuries sustained during the accident, never mind she had almost been given a clean bill of health, and was set to celebrate her election as the MDC Alliance Secretary General for the Women's Assembly.

Tsvangirai's struggle and sacrifices for Zimbabwe are well documented, not surprising therefore, that Vimbai an offshoot of his  legacy is loved for her compassionate nature, also lauded as a pragmatic politician commanding much love and respect.


Vimbai is survived by  her cleric husband Batsiranai Java of the Tabernacle of Grace Church.

She did her High School atMabelreign Girls' High, and later on studied at New Castle University in Australia, where she attained a bachelor's degree in development studies, and urban and regional planning in 2008.

 Speaking at her funeral wake MDC Alliance leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa, acknowledged the double mantles Vimbai carried – the political and apostolic one.

"We  are here to celebrate a life of a legend, of an apostle, of an honourable member, a life of a politician whose life has been cut short. She was a budding politician," said Chamisa.

As an apostle Vimbai carried herself with class, dressing tastefully with dignity, exuding the character of what many would describe as an epitome of a Christian woman - the Proverbs 31 woman. A fact acknowledged by her husband during her funeral, describing Vimbai as organised neat and orderly in all her vocations.

After her father's death the discerning Vimbai stood with Advocate Chamisa, even as her own family seemed to be divided over the choices to be made. Vimbai went on to win the Glen View South constituency.

Tsvangirai the father dedicated the greater part of his life fighting for workers rights, then after that for freedom and democracy in Zimbabwe. He survived several assassination attempts. The price for freedom has been a heavy one for the Tsvangirai family as they continue to suffer blow after blow.


The eldest daughter of the Tsvangirai's carried herself with an aura of dignity. Vimbai had presence and authority in her own right, taking steps into her destiny as a Pastor and politician. A balance she managed so well.





Source - Byo24News
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

RBZ dismisses social media reports

23 mins ago | 189 Views

Oil tycoon splashes S$200k on Mnangagwa scarf

25 mins ago | 156 Views

WATCH: MDC youths to confront army

1 hr ago | 861 Views

PHOTOS: Mpilo hospital doctors' residence gutted by fire

2 hrs ago | 811 Views

Zimbabwe under confused leadership

3 hrs ago | 1530 Views

Lionel Messi highest paid athlete in the world

3 hrs ago | 1240 Views

UK to end contribution to climate change by 2050

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe journalist, one of the first black female journos to report on the genocide in Rwanda

3 hrs ago | 657 Views

A Farewell to Prof Levi Nyagura as Vice Chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Chamisa plans to march for 'change'

3 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Chamisa to fire political army generals

3 hrs ago | 1662 Views

School sues Minister Cain Mathema over deportation

3 hrs ago | 953 Views

Every Bosso player is geared for Dembare game

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Mnangagwa's political dialogue immobilises Chamisa's divisive politics

3 hrs ago | 687 Views

Olonga forgets lyrics on stage

3 hrs ago | 674 Views

Chivayo in fresh energy scandal

4 hrs ago | 853 Views

Bread shortages loom

4 hrs ago | 1052 Views

Mock 'losers who accept some election results and reject others' - curse vote riggers who refuse to step down

4 hrs ago | 589 Views

Zimbabwe police buy 4 000 AKs, sniper rifles

4 hrs ago | 597 Views

Mudenda to attend Vimbai Tsvangirai burial

4 hrs ago | 750 Views

Former Bindura mayor bashed over audit report

4 hrs ago | 397 Views

Mnangagwa in first live radio interview

4 hrs ago | 1694 Views

Succession poser for Chamisa's MDC

4 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Confusion reigns over Chinamasa's Air Zimbabwe appointment

4 hrs ago | 704 Views

Harare fly-overs in bad shape: Engineers

4 hrs ago | 418 Views

Police probe robbery victim's source of money

4 hrs ago | 646 Views

Zanu-PF MP 'rejects' MDC official's medical donations

4 hrs ago | 683 Views

Mliswa questions Wadyajena's Lamborghini

4 hrs ago | 969 Views

Teachers mull another tools down

4 hrs ago | 459 Views

Major boost for Dembare

4 hrs ago | 360 Views

Deny, deflect and divert: Zanu-PF's flawed approach to governings

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Envoy's daughter duped in tender scam

4 hrs ago | 330 Views

Businessman in nasty divorce

4 hrs ago | 745 Views

Mnangagwa reforms Cabinet

4 hrs ago | 1383 Views

Accept poll results, says Mudenda

4 hrs ago | 366 Views

UN urged to support Zimbabwe sanctions removal

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zinara revenues projected to hit $136m

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

'No unresolved political questions in Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Chiwenga in ICU

4 hrs ago | 2783 Views

ZRP to change name

4 hrs ago | 1334 Views

Local content threshold set at 80%

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

'Write to unite Zimbabweans'

4 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mnangagwa wants Zimbabwe to be a football powerhouse by 2030

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Punish currency speculators, says Eddie Cross

4 hrs ago | 433 Views

Epson to set up office in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 240 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles Cabinet committees

4 hrs ago | 391 Views

'We are Warriors,' says Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

MDC Parly caucus disheartened by Tsvangirai - Java's death

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

Rainbow Tourism Group trading update

4 hrs ago | 114 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days