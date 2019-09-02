Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Bereavements

Friends of Robert Mugabe comforts the Mugabe family

3 secs ago | Views
Robert Mugabe is a legend a hero, Nationalist and gentleman par excellence.

As Friends of Robert Mugabe, we send our condolences to the Mugabe family, all Mugabe loyalists in their numbers and our condolences to Emerson Mnangagwa who worked closely and had a special father-son, mentor-mentee relationship.

We seek to commend Emmerson Mnangagwa for upholding the Statesman's honor when he called to order some elements who wanted to denigrate Robert Mugabe in the ruling party Zanu PF, we understand emotions were high and President Mnangagwa stood in defence of Gushungo.

The President and Government played their part in ensuring that the icon was kept well. The former first lady Amai Grace Mugabe you are a hero for looking after Baba and standing by and with Baba even during difficult times and decisions.

To vazukuru the likes of Patrick Zhuwawo, Robert Zhuwawo (the Gushungo look alike), Jason and every other relative we express our deepest condolences.  Gushungo was your sekuru but he belonged to Zimbabwe more. Gushungo is not just father to Bona, Robert and Chatunga, he is father to 14 million other Zimbabweans and many more Africans who look to the icon as a father figure.

Mkoma Saviour Kasukuwere, Prof Jonathan Moyo, Ignatius Chombo and many more have lost a mentor, may you all find comfort and strength in the legacy left behind by the great icon.

It is a dark and sad period for Zimbabwe and Africa.

RIP Gushungo

Fidelis Fengu
Director
Friends of Robert Mugabe



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa confirms Mugabe death

15 mins ago | 212 Views

President Mnangagwa mourns Robert Mugabe

16 mins ago | 94 Views

How to recover after getting rejected for a personal loan

31 mins ago | 32 Views

BREAKING: Mugabe dies

33 mins ago | 2872 Views

Figtree Police in bid to arrest Mzila

38 mins ago | 105 Views

Zambia, Nigeria retaliate to xenophobic attacks

8 hrs ago | 1571 Views

WATCH: SABC airs wrong president Ramaphosa speech

9 hrs ago | 2968 Views

Zimbabweans & other foreign nationals forced to seek refuge at Katlehong police station

9 hrs ago | 2794 Views

Africa'second revolution whose time has come: Breaking-away from oppressive partisan poverty politics

9 hrs ago | 690 Views

Kambarami's return to office questioned

11 hrs ago | 2106 Views

Mthwakazi members plead not guilty to public violence

11 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mnangagwa's administration is a 'gang of thugs', says UK MP

11 hrs ago | 2631 Views

Kambarami & co threaten to report Council to ZACC

11 hrs ago | 750 Views

Pathetic Zimbabwe beaten by Somalia

11 hrs ago | 1570 Views

Attorney SEO expert reveals top strategies in new law firm SEO guide

11 hrs ago | 194 Views

Chamisa's MDC appalled by the arrest of Chitungwiza Mayor and Councillor

12 hrs ago | 942 Views

Ramaphosa closes South Africa embassy in Nigeria

13 hrs ago | 2244 Views

Hodzi appears in court to answer corruption allegations

13 hrs ago | 1176 Views

WATCH: South Africans illustrate how they attack foreigners

13 hrs ago | 2519 Views

FULL TEXT: AFM church fight full judgment

14 hrs ago | 2632 Views

Cowdray Park girl forced to walk home undressed

14 hrs ago | 2837 Views

Zanu-PF speaks on SA Afrophobia attacks

14 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Mohadi engages chiefs on peace building

14 hrs ago | 576 Views

Dr Malinga's Bulawayo performance cancelled!

14 hrs ago | 893 Views

Ndebele 'King' Bulelani Khumalo challenged on xenophobia

15 hrs ago | 2250 Views

Mnangagwa to blame for xenophobia - Biti

16 hrs ago | 3832 Views

'Zim to start talks to clear foreign debt in 2020' - Banks want money not more talks, this is catch 22

17 hrs ago | 835 Views

Mnangagwa organising the 2020 Diaspora Homecoming Conference

17 hrs ago | 2393 Views

Pregnant woman dies of negligence at Mbuya Nehanda maternity wing

17 hrs ago | 1464 Views

BREAKING: Dr Malinga cancels Skyz Metro FM gig over xenophobia

18 hrs ago | 1597 Views

Explosive blasts Harare man

18 hrs ago | 4201 Views

Honda fit driver rapes woman in Bulawayo

19 hrs ago | 4360 Views

Nigerians to leave South Africa on Friday

19 hrs ago | 17391 Views

Ndebele Prince takes Energy Mutodi head on

21 hrs ago | 6640 Views

Zimbabwe plans talks on foreign debt arrears in early 2020, says Mthuli Ncube

21 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Mnangagwa addresses white people in South Africa

22 hrs ago | 7243 Views

ZESA to increase load shedding hours

22 hrs ago | 6222 Views

Drama at prison officer's funeral

22 hrs ago | 6132 Views

'We need NTA or heading for Armageddon' - no, we there and Zanu PF will drag us past no-return

22 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Mnangagwa tells Ramaphosa to use a bit of force

22 hrs ago | 3097 Views

Mutodi apologises for controversial comments on Ndebele nationhood

22 hrs ago | 3158 Views

Chamisa goes after Mnangagwa's police

22 hrs ago | 4289 Views

Mutodi and MDC's Daniel Molokele square off

22 hrs ago | 2748 Views

Mnangagwa happy with US-Zimbabwe dialogue

22 hrs ago | 1455 Views

Headmaster fined $300 for breaking pupil's arm

22 hrs ago | 840 Views

Mugabe's former minister to lose property over $30,000 debt

22 hrs ago | 1442 Views

Mudimu named Warriors captain

22 hrs ago | 740 Views

Mnangagwa's jelly foreign policy bad for development

22 hrs ago | 324 Views

Chamisa's MDC confronts Zec over voters' roll

22 hrs ago | 1239 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days