Friends of Robert Mugabe comforts the Mugabe family

Opinion / Bereavements

Robert Mugabe is a legend a hero, Nationalist and gentleman par excellence.As Friends of Robert Mugabe, we send our condolences to the Mugabe family, all Mugabe loyalists in their numbers and our condolences to Emerson Mnangagwa who worked closely and had a special father-son, mentor-mentee relationship.We seek to commend Emmerson Mnangagwa for upholding the Statesman's honor when he called to order some elements who wanted to denigrate Robert Mugabe in the ruling party Zanu PF, we understand emotions were high and President Mnangagwa stood in defence of Gushungo.The President and Government played their part in ensuring that the icon was kept well. The former first lady Amai Grace Mugabe you are a hero for looking after Baba and standing by and with Baba even during difficult times and decisions.To vazukuru the likes of Patrick Zhuwawo, Robert Zhuwawo (the Gushungo look alike), Jason and every other relative we express our deepest condolences. Gushungo was your sekuru but he belonged to Zimbabwe more. Gushungo is not just father to Bona, Robert and Chatunga, he is father to 14 million other Zimbabweans and many more Africans who look to the icon as a father figure.Mkoma Saviour Kasukuwere, Prof Jonathan Moyo, Ignatius Chombo and many more have lost a mentor, may you all find comfort and strength in the legacy left behind by the great icon.It is a dark and sad period for Zimbabwe and Africa.RIP GushungoFidelis FenguDirectorFriends of Robert Mugabe