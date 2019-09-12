Latest News Editor's Choice


Robert Mugabe family speaks on burial arrangements

12 Sep 2019 at 09:31hrs | Views
We note with extreme concern the manner in which the Government of Zimbabwe has developed the Programme for the funeral of the late Robert Gabriel Mugabe without consulting his immediate family who were tasked to communicate his last wishes in regard to his funeral and burial.

As his immediate family we have also observed with shock that the Government of Zimbabwe is attempting to  coerce us to accept a programme for  the funeral and burial of the late Robert Gabriel Mugabe which is in contrary to his wishes on how he wished to have his remains interred.

As the immediate family of the late Robert Gabriel Mugabe, we are ready and willing to work with the Government of Zimbabwe to develop a programme for the funeral and burial of the late Robert Gabriel Mugabe which is in conformance to his last wishes on how his mortal remains will be interred.

One of the last wishes that the late Robert Gabriel Mugabe indicated was that his wife, Dr Grace Mugabe MUST NEVER leave the casket bearing his remains for the duration of the funeral proceedings whilst in Zimbabwe up until his mortal remains have been interred.

To that end we confirm that Honourable Walter Chidakwa may communicate our position with relevant authorities to ensure that we develop a programme that conforms to the wishes of the late Robert Gabriel Mugabe. We have also tasked Honourable Patrick Zhuwao to disseminate this statement.



Source - Patrick Zhuwao
