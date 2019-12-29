Opinion / Bereavements
Fare thee well, Cde Hazel Chihota
ZAPU has been thrown into yet another episode of mourning following the death of Hezel Chihota, South Aftica based former youth leader and ZAWU provincial executive member.
Chihota died after a protacted struggle with illness. Born on 17 February 1976, she attended her primary education at Magwegwe primary school in Bulawayo before moving to Mutare for her secondary studies.
She also did beautician and hairdressing courses befire moving back to Bulawayo.
She would become politically active and was part of ZAPU revival in 2008-9. She was to work on South Africa where she became part of the provincial youth leadership of the party. She rose through the ranks and was at the time of her departure a member of the women executive in the provibce.
Chihota will be laid to rest on Sunday 5,January in Bulawayo. The only girl child in her family, Hazel is survived by her brothers. Mourners are gathered at 7151/14 Phumula North.
Iphithule T. Maphosa
National Spokesperson
Zimbabwe African Peoples Union.
