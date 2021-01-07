Latest News Editor's Choice


A tribute to a dear sister Eunice Chipawe Chingeya

In the early cold morning of 10th January 2021 I was waken up by a sharp piercing sound of the phone. My wife jumped for the phone. I heard her exclaiming with a portion of grief.  She  put the phone down with her hands trembling. The she said Eunice is no more. Eunice Chipawe Chingeya  was born on the 7th March 1969 in Harare Zimbabwe.

The moment I realised my sister has passed on my hands cradled my face,
and I frantically cried. Why did this happen,and how could this be.
She had so much to live for, we could all clearly see.

My heart simply dropped, and felt a sharp pain. My tears fell instantly, Like a severe  waters of Victoria falls.  I was truly lucky,to have a sister like her.

I will miss our talks,
and her comforting voice.
And those random moments,
where we'd mutually rejoice.
Rest in peace, Sister and best friend,  Eunice Chipawe Chingeya.
She was the pillar to many and her death was a death of a hero.  
Today  We stand motionless,
consumed in grief. Sorrow has arrived and injected us  to mourn and cry. Our questions pointing,
at the cold blue sky. Why did you go, why did you leave, Life without you,is so hard to conceive.
Our hearts are damaged, and scarred severely. We shall miss you, much more than dearly.
But now the time has arrived,
for you to rest. We promise to cherish, our memories of you.
You shall live in our minds,
and all that we do.
Eunice made me realise that a sister is someone who loves you from the heart,no matter how much you argue you cannot be drawn apart.Eunice was a joy that cannot be taken away,
Once she enters your life, she is there to stay.
A friend who helps you through difficult times,
Her comforting words are worth much more than money.
Eunice had the art to fill your life with laughs and smile, her memories last for miles and miles.
Eunice was  a blessing, who fills your heart with love,
With a sister, you cannot have a grudge,
She is as sweet as love and as smooth as fudge.
Having a sister is not just a trend,
It is knowing you can always turn to her, your best friend. Now that light has been switched  off.

Today we shed tears that she is gone but we have an option to smile because she has lived.
You can close your eyes and pray that she'll come back or you can open your eyes and see all she's left. Your heart can be empty because you can't see her
or you can be full of the love you shared. You can turn your back on tomorrow and live yesterday
or you can be happy for tomorrow because of yesterday.
You can remember her and only that she's gone
or you can cherish her memory and let it live on.
You can cry and close your mind, be empty and turn your back
or you can do what she'd want: smile, open your eyes, love and go on.
This COVID is real. We must take very seriously.
Rest in Peace Eunice Chipawe Chingeya.  

Vazet2000@yahoo.co.Uk

Source - Dr Masimba Mavaza
