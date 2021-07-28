Tribute to Solomon Bundo the great man of God

Opinion / Bereavements

Mukoma Solo as I fondly call him was a man of valour, valliant soldier of Christ, symbol of unity, pillar, in all virtues, embodiment of love. Little did I know that November 2020 would be our estrangement month and last day I would see him.It is still hard to believe that the cold hands of death has snatched Solomon Bundo from us when he was still most needed. Death where is your stings? Thank God for short life spent, but well fulfilled destiny.death is a colossal loss to all and unrepairable to his family. Now mukoma Solo Rests in perfect peace till we meet to part no-more Solomon Bundo was born on the 6 th March 1967 in Nyazura. He attended Mavhudzi high School Nyazura. He graduated from the prestigious Solusi Adventist University. Solomon Bundo worked for his Lord from the age of 17 as a literature evangelist. He evangelised through books with the great speakers like Pastor Washington SHUMBA Mhandu, Bundo walked the same corridors of missionary evangelism with the great people like Pastor Ngwaru the charismatic, pastor Nzuma Junior the cool one, pastor Nyakonda the jumpy one. He went door to door with a strong team powered by the Holy Spirit this included Dr MASIMBA Mavaza, Nyakokonda Junior, pastor Alison, Mrs Rwodzi the Chihera Princess the late Pastor Maisva who teamed up with pastor Nzuma senior. Literature evangelism will not be fully covered if we don't mention pastor Ntambalika, Precious Magobola. This was the time of Stephen Mudhombo and many more. That time we were guided by pastor Rwodzi and pastor Bundo and their team as our senior evangelists. There were many evangelists it will take us day to list all of them in this obituary.We thank God for Bundo's life, which will forever remain a legacy. His love, generosity, prayers and advice to me and my family, we are forever in his debt. Solomon Bundo made an impact in this life, through his unconditional love and kindness, his words of wisdom, business acumen and Christian life. His legacy lives on in those he left behind and everyone he touched, inspired one way or another. We might be grieving, but we trust and believe there is a day when Christ will come and we will not see any death or pain.Solo was a wonderful gift. Gifts are always wonderful to receive and from the onset we got on well together, it wasn't due to is but to him. His wisdom kept us together. His kindness binded us together. His ability to love unconditional made our relationship great. A rare and perfect gift to us Solomon was. Solomon bore our pains, even in the place of prayer. He depicted true love as in 1Corinthian 13.We must be comforted in that Solomon finished well & strong- Glory be to God in the highest. What a man Solomon was.A wonderful man of God a man of inestimable value a guide to many. A man , father, husband, friend & brother in a million. Generous and always giving -giving advice, service, substance and most importantly Self. I am grateful to God to have shared part of his life with him.He lived a life of impact. Solomon definitely impacted my life.Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.Sleep on my elder and Big brother till we meet to part no more. As for his children, Solo sacrificed so much for them in every way, single-handedly ensuring they had all the privileges of life - full education, financial security, worldwide exposures. To be effective in his good work and service to church and community, he worked hard at developing himself and others, build successful businesses, supported struggling families to maintain their home and sustain their marriages, through evangelism. He made a great difference from the Adventist Book Centre.I can not forget How in the days of my youthful exuberance, error and fall buried deep in muck, Solomon and Washington stood by me, dug me out of that situation and established my feet upon solid ground. There is certainly many of us whose life can never be the same again because of his absence.Nevertheless, I now understand and accept that, as a servant of God having fulfilled your purpose with grace, excellence, great sense of duty to man with great fear of the Almighty God, you preferred less the praise of men, which is far far inferior to the glory and praise of God, and you left this world of sin and pain to rest in waiting of the second coming.Your life has been given as an offering for God. You have served the Lord faithfully and now you have gone to rest in waiting, the prize which is awaiting you – the crown of righteousness that the Almighty God, the righteous Judge shall give to you and all those who love His appearing.Solomon LEFT behind a legacy that cannot be overshadowed, he was a bright light which lit the way for those around by being an example of what it meant to use ones gift to the full. He was indeed a great pillar of support, a bridge builder amongst family, courageous even in the face of adversity.We celebrate a fulfilled life well spent by Solomon the vacuum he left is huge, however we comfort ourselves with God testimonials from many lives he had touched and that he is waiting for the Lord. Solomon came, fought a good fight, ran a good race and conquered and he left with us a question; what are the works and attitudes that we would leave behind for people to remember us by? When great trees fall, rocks on distant hills shudder, lions hunker down in tall grasses,and even elephants lumber after safety. When great trees fall in forests, small things recoil into silence, their senses eroded beyond fear. When great souls rest the air around us becomes light, rare, sterile. We breathe, briefly. Our eyes, briefly, see with a hurtful clarity. Our memory, suddenly sharpened, examines, gnaws on kind words unsaid,promised walks never taken. Solomon Bundo was a rare servant, who was so loving, caring and accommodating. All we can say is that this too will come to pass. We wait for a day when the Lord shall come from heaven with the hosts of the hosts. We are waiting for that day when we shall say"O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory? The sting of death is sin; and the strength of sin is the law. But thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ." 1st Chirinthians 15 :55-57 In a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trump: for the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed. 15:52 It is that moment we now wait for. We hope for that day that Solomon Bundo will walk from the grave and as we all witness the grave spitting out Solo. Then we gather all our beloved who have departed For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first: Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord." May mukoma Solo rest in Power.