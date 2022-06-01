Farewell my brother, Dr Alex Magaisa

Opinion / Bereavements

Magaisa was a light that shined bright. All who were in the presence of this light were inspired to fight for the rule of law, liberties, freedoms and rights of citizens. We are sinking in a deep darkness with heavily burdened hearts. It is indeed one of the darkest moments in the CCC (Citizens Coalition for Change) journey towards the redemption of a New Great Zimbabwe. It's almost unimaginable to propel the citizens' revolution forward without one of its anchor, Alex. Though difficult, we will not yield, rather we will walk this journey knowing the fallen heroes, Dr Tsvangirai, Ita Dzamara, Patson Dzamara, Dewa Mavhinga and Dr Magaisa are forever a light upon the feet, cheering us onto a citizen centred country administration. Magaisa was noble and had a sharp analytic mind that understood all the facets of Zimbabwean politics. His writings and ideologies were a cry to better the lives for citizens of Zimbabwe. He was a true patriot and a brother of the revolutionary.The darkness of this regime is thick and disempowering but Magaisa was a light that rallied us to believe in good governance. He was a humble and saw himself as ordinary just like everyone else. In his humility, I will forever remember personal conversations I had with him that encouraged me to fight harder for my people Zimbabwe. May the spirit of this much loved hero anchor this boat to reach the shore of a citizen centred government.Journey well friend Msaigwa. UliLanga. The beautiful yellow ray that shined bright.