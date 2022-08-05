POETRY: Cont Mhlanga, The Legend

Opinion / Bereavements

Cont Mhlanga, a fine fount of knowhow,Words, words are not adequate to describe howYou lived and touched the lives of many a soul,May your lovely legacy of insight live and console,A visionary, founder of Amakhosi Theatre Productions,May your works speak to us and to the future generations.You were not only a celebrated playwright and director,But you also a peerless jet of inspiration to many an actor,A passionate protector of history and heritage, a daring defenderOf the defenseless and voiceless whose modesty was a splendor,Words are not enough to define your large-than life resourcefulness,In the fullness of time, legends don't die, they repose in fruitfulness.Ndaba Sibanda