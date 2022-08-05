Opinion / Bereavements
POETRY: Cont Mhlanga, The Legend
05 Aug 2022 at 09:21hrs | Views
Cont Mhlanga, a fine fount of knowhow,
Words, words are not adequate to describe how
You lived and touched the lives of many a soul,
May your lovely legacy of insight live and console,
A visionary, founder of Amakhosi Theatre Productions,
May your works speak to us and to the future generations.
You were not only a celebrated playwright and director,
But you also a peerless jet of inspiration to many an actor,
A passionate protector of history and heritage, a daring defender
Of the defenseless and voiceless whose modesty was a splendor,
Words are not enough to define your large-than life resourcefulness,
In the fullness of time, legends don't die, they repose in fruitfulness.
Ndaba Sibanda
Source - Ndaba Sibanda
