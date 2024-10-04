Latest News Editor's Choice


ZLWVA mourns Tshinga Dube

"The Zimbabwe Liberation War Victims Association mourns the passing of a national hero, gallant son of the soil, the indefatigable Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube. A distinguished freedom fighter, astute politician, and devoted champion of war veterans' welfare, Cde Dube's unwavering dedication to the liberation struggle and national unity is etched in our collective memory.

As we bid farewell to this exemplary leader, we honor his selfless contributions to Zimbabwe's freedom, development, and sovereignty. His legacy inspires us to forge ahead, united and resolute.

"On behalf of the Zimbabwe Liberation War Victims Association, I extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family, the revolutionary ZANU PF party, and the nation," said National spokes person Collins Kasiya. "Cde Tshinga Dube was a listening leader who tirelessly served war veterans and the victims of liberation struggle war atrocities during his tenure. His commitment to the welfare of war veterans and victims was unparalleled, and his vision for a united Zimbabwe will continue to guide us. " The association commends President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the cabinet for recognizing Cde Dube as a national hero, a testament to his remarkable service.

He shall forever remembered for his courageous leadership in averting a potential civil war in the formative years of independent Zimbabwe, ensuring the integration of ex-ZPRA soldiers into the Zimbabwe National Army.

May Cde Tshinga Dube's spirit rest in eternal peace, his courage and sacrifice forever etched in our hearts."



Source - Collins Chapasuka
