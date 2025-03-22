Geoff Nyarota: A legacy of fearless journalism in the fight against corruption

Opinion / Bereavements



Zimbabwe has lost a legend!The passing of veteran journalist Geoff Nyarota is not just a loss to the journalism fraternity - it is a deep wound to the soul of a nation still crying out for accountability, justice, and integrity.In a country where the media has too often become a lapdog instead of a watchdog, Nyarota stood as a rare beacon of fearless truth-telling.His legacy is not just in the stories he told, but in the corruption he exposed and the boldness he displayed, especially during a time when such courage could cost one's job - or even one's life.In the 1980s, while serving as editor of the state-owned Chronicle newspaper, Nyarota led an investigative team that uncovered the now-infamous Willowgate Scandal - an explosive exposé in which top government officials were caught abusing their positions to buy vehicles at discounted prices from a government-run car dealership and resell them at a profit.It was a story that rocked the young nation of Zimbabwe to its core, resulting in the resignation of several senior government ministers and public officials.What made this feat all the more remarkable was that Nyarota operated from within the belly of the beast.As a senior figure in the state media, the pressure to conform to the political line must have been immense.Yet, he chose patriotism over politics, integrity over expedience.He understood that true loyalty to Zimbabwe meant standing against rot and injustice, not defending the powerful at the expense of the people.Geoff Nyarota embodied what journalism ought to be - courageous, principled, and rooted in the pursuit of truth and justice.His bravery set a benchmark, not just for his peers, but for future generations of journalists.He reminded us that journalism is not merely about reporting events, but about shaping the destiny of a nation by holding power to account and giving voice to the voiceless.Today, more than three decades after Willowgate, the monster of corruption has only grown larger, more sophisticated, and far more entrenched.Zimbabwe bleeds billions every year through looting, mismanagement, and shady deals cloaked in political connections.While the elite grow wealthier, our hospitals lack medicines, our schools collapse under neglect, and entire communities go for days without clean water or electricity.This economic sabotage has not only widened the gap between rich and poor, but also shattered the moral compass of our society.Corruption has become normalized.The youth - who have grown up witnessing the rise of the so-called “Zvigananda,” those who flaunt unexplained wealth and live lavishly without ever having held a formal job - are being socialized to believe that the only path to success is through cutting corners or manipulating the system.We now live in a nation where those who amass their wealth through the pillaging of national resources - resources meant to be equitably shared among all citizens - are paraded as role models.These individuals often enjoy seemingly unfettered access to those in the highest offices of power.Their lifestyles are glamorized on social media, celebrated in the media, and envied by the young and old alike.This is how a society corrodes from within.This is precisely why the role of journalism in Zimbabwe has never been more urgent.The Fourth Estate must rise and reclaim its rightful place as a pillar of democracy.We can no longer afford a media that is complicit through silence or paralyzed by fear.We need brave men and women - like Geoff Nyarota - who are willing to speak truth to power regardless of personal cost.Unfortunately, much of today's media - especially the public media - has drifted far from its constitutional mandate.Instead of giving voice to the oppressed, it has become a loudspeaker for those in power.It churns out praise-singing pieces while neglecting the deep-seated suffering of the masses.It ignores corruption scandals unless they involve political opponents or low-level officials.This is not what public media was meant to be.State-owned media should not function as the ruling party's communications department.It should serve the people.It should be a platform where stories of injustice, inequality, and abuse of power are brought to light.It should challenge the government to do better - not act as its uncritical cheerleader.Until we restore this vital function of the media, Zimbabwe will remain trapped in a vicious cycle of decay and despair.Let this be the moment we reflect seriously on the kind of media ecosystem we want in Zimbabwe.Let us draw inspiration from Geoff Nyarota's unwavering commitment to justice.Let us cultivate a new generation of journalists who view their profession as a calling - a responsibility to serve the nation, not the political elite.The fight against corruption is not just about economics.It's about protecting the soul of a nation.It's about ensuring that our children grow up in a country where honesty, hard work, and merit are rewarded - not theft, deception, and connections.It's about restoring public confidence in our institutions and creating a society where everyone, regardless of background, has a fair shot at a decent life.Geoff Nyarota understood this.He chose to confront corruption not because it was easy, but because it was necessary.His life is a testament to the idea that a single voice, armed with truth and courage, can make a difference.His journalism helped shape a moment in our history - and today, his example must shape our future.Let us not let his memory fade with the headlines.Let us carry it forward in every newsroom, in every report, in every story that dares to hold power accountable.Let Geoff Nyarota's spirit be reignited in every journalist in Zimbabwe.Because only a media that is bold, ethical, and uncompromised can help reclaim the Zimbabwe we all deserve.● Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. 