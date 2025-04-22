Latest News Editor's Choice


Honour your parents so it can be well with your souls

On the 22nd of April 2025, just after a few days after celebrating my yet another 'another sunset birthday', we had the sad and unfortunate event to hold a NYARADZO for our dear late mother GOGO Elizabeth John Murisa. A Matriarch, Mother, Counsellor, unifier and advisor. Sad in that she was promoted to glory when her presence was abundant blessings to us, the progeny, yet happy that we could celebrate her life in pomp, fanfare and style..

But, maybe to help build our spiritual homes up yonder, like what the Lord Jesus said, she had to accept God's call. The logistics, culinary preparations and accommodation was top drawer performance. The tombstones and SHONGWE is a marvel and pleasure to watch and read.

The spiritual leaders, The Salvation Army Officers, Leutenants  Mufanechiya (Baba na Mai) represented   JEHOVA in every aspect very well. The sermon, the WORD,  the adherence and spiritual uplifting was top drawer performance. Their presentation aspired to inspire before they expire, or correctly before promotion to Heaven.

Every church was well represented. From the white regalia churches to those who can dance like there is no more tomorrow. Religious laws belong to the various churches but as long as one is a believer, we are all children of God.

The theme and thesis centred on HONOUR YOUR PARENTS so it can be well with your soul. Even in their afterlife. They are still your parents, thus says the Lord. Thanks to the Murisa Clan for giving our parents honour even to the afterlife. Remember its only a paradigm shift to a higher level of living. Let's all endeavour to honour our parents, the only commandment with a promise. Great thanks and honour to the MACHENGETES, a great family indeed.

Be blessed.

Tondo Murisa. Chinehasha Village. Chiweshe.

