A level Family & Religious Studies Question and Answer with Witness Dingani

"Examine how gospels portray prominent activities in Palestine" How do people in your society make a living ? (25)- The above question requires one to show how gospels portray prominent activities in Palestine. The four gospels recorded various human activities in Palestine during the days of Jesus Christ , focusing more on economic activities it includes fishing, carpentry ,trading to mention a few. In the society people earn a living by involving themselves in various things some are traders, some they rely on gambling whereas some they are involved in robbery .Some women they earn a living by being involved in prostitution .The following essay seeks to examine how the gospels portray prominent activities that existed in Palestine .The question is linked with contemporary issues ,the writer will also show how people in the society make a living.- The four gospels Mathew, Mark, Luke and John recorded number of prominent activities that existed during the days of Jesus. The good example is fishing .The four gospels agree that the first disciples were fishermen. The sons of Zebedee and Peter is recorded that they were called whilst they were fishing. According to Mat 4:18 "As he walked by the Sea of Galilee, he saw two brothers, Simon who is called Peter and Andrew his brother, casting a net into the sea; for they were fishermen". This is also the same case according to other three gospel writers (Luke 5:3 ,Mark 1:16 & John 21:3) Dr Constable in Mathew Notes page 79 paragraph 3 submitted that "Fishing was a major industry in Galilee" Fishing might have been a prominent activity in Galilee as it promoted internal and external trade .All this indicates how fishing was a prominent activity in Palestine .The four gospels further recorded the cleansing of Jerusalem ,it is recorded that in the temple people were trading some even changing money ,this might have led Jesus to be angry. According to the book of Matthew 21:12 "And Jesus entered the temple of God and drove out all who sold and bought in the temple, and he overturned the tables of the money-changers and the seats of those who sold pigeons" The temple courtyard was now similar with the outdoor market. All this show the different economic activities which existed in Palestine.N.B More points can be added.- In Zimbabwe, media has recorded how people earn a living .The Newsday Newspaper on the 26th of April 2018 published a story of s*x workers who participated in the 2018 ZITF ,the story was headlined "Sex workers show off work" According to their representative they stated that "It is so great to be here showcasing our work. It has been a struggle, but we are glad that we have finally got the chance to express ourselves for society and the society to know that sex work is work like any other....We are happy that we got the chance to show the world that we are not parasites, we are working to earn a living for our families." Readers can follow up the story using the following link https://www.newsday.co.zw/2018/04/sex-workers-show-off-work/. In other parts of the country prostitution is on its peak .It is believed that the s*x workers practice all this to earn a living, this has been also published by various Online publications .The good example is the city of Victoria Falls ,women parade to the streets .This has also forced men to also join women in looking what they call sugar mummies .This was recorded by Weekend Post publication in 2016 "The vendor said on days like Thursdays and Fridays, the resort town can be so busy as these women drive into town. "We have days when all men are taken away and there is a shortage. It is strange to say this but there are such days when we are overwhelmed by demand" Readers can follow up the story using the following link http://www.weekendpost.co.zw/articles/2016/08/17/sex-tourism-rampant-in-vic-falls . All this demonstrate how people earn a living.N.B More information can be added .For instancea) Farmingb) Tradingc) Gambling