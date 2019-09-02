POEM: Ruthless ruin

Opinion / Blogs

There wasA menace.A genocidist.A gukurahundist.A wrecker of life itself.He possessed oppression.Brutality. Immunity. Iniquity.A real wrecker of a rich nation.What a life and a foul lie he lived.His legacy is not only a disgraceBut also a wreck and a hellhole.Dissent he couldn't stomach. No.High was his heartlessness. Ego.It knew no apologies but orgies.For all his vile, selfish decisions--His failures, his sellout actionsHe had scapegoats, sycophantsThere was shamelessness in itIn his blame game: be it critics,The opposition or the West or allSadly some fell victim to his fooleryHe was a cunning and cruel tragedy.Never frank. No. Ever power-hungry.He sang of unity as a phony unifier.He was no panAfricanist. Not at all.He was a schemer and a divisionist.The great grandstanding and bashingOf the West and 'detractors' didn'tTranslate into either a total of patriotismNor an epitome of panAfricanism. Fallacy.Surely he was one of the foulest violatorsOf rights and dictators of modern times.Sanctity of life he disrespected stoically.The history books must be exorcisedOf lies and dishonesties otherwise historyWill not only judge a bunch of pretendersAnd confusionists and denialists severelyBut as facts' rapists and insensitive loyalistsWho ignore the reality of shallow mass gravesWhose orphaned tears continue to seek justice.