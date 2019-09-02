Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Blogs

POEM: Ruthless ruin

1 min ago | Views
There was
A menace.  
A genocidist.  
A gukurahundist.
A wrecker of life itself.  
He possessed oppression.  
Brutality. Immunity. Iniquity.  

A real wrecker of a rich nation.
What a life and a foul lie he lived.
His legacy is not only a disgrace
But also a wreck and a hellhole.
Dissent he couldn't stomach. No.       
High was his heartlessness. Ego.
It knew no apologies but orgies.   

For all his vile, selfish decisions--
His failures, his sellout actions  
He had scapegoats, sycophants   
There was shamelessness in it
In his blame game: be it critics,
The opposition or the West or all
Sadly some fell victim to his foolery  
He was a cunning and cruel tragedy.   

Never frank. No. Ever power-hungry.
He sang of unity as a phony unifier.
He was no panAfricanist. Not at all.
He was a schemer and a divisionist.
The great grandstanding and bashing   
Of the West and 'detractors' didn't  
Translate into either a total of patriotism
Nor an epitome of panAfricanism. Fallacy.
Surely he was one of the foulest violators  
Of rights and dictators of modern times.  
 
Sanctity of life he disrespected stoically.   
The history books must be exorcised
Of lies and dishonesties otherwise history
Will not only judge a bunch of pretenders
And confusionists and denialists severely
But as facts' rapists and insensitive loyalists
Who ignore the reality of shallow mass graves
Whose orphaned tears continue to seek justice.  


Source - Ndaba Sibanda
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Robert Gabriel Mugabe - Academic Qualifications

17 mins ago | 69 Views

PHOTO: Meet the first Ndebele 'President' of Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 915 Views

Mnangagwa divides G40

2 hrs ago | 839 Views

Zanu-PF salutes colossus Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Mugabe's 'twin' reminisces formative humble past

2 hrs ago | 356 Views

Bata Shoe Company finds its feet

2 hrs ago | 290 Views

Zimbabwean dies in Afrofobia attacks

2 hrs ago | 387 Views

Mugabe's family breathes fire

2 hrs ago | 871 Views

Mthuli Ncube: Fixing Mugabe's mess

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Pokello gains 7kg

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Don't repeat Mugabe's mistakes

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Why chiefs are breaking ranks with Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Lecturers demand $37,000 a month

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Mealie-meal, flour prices to go up

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mushrooming brothels cause headaches

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

'Bob owes us an apology'

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Firms fork out US$15m for power imports

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Warriors of shame!

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Flower hopeful for Zimbabwe's future after Mugabe's death

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Sculpture dealer robbed US$13,000

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Man rapes 14-year- old workmate

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Plumtree goes for a month without electricity

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mthwakazi activists want case dismissed

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mupfumira fights 'illegal arrest'

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

NetOne probe stalls

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Chief Mathema raps Mnangagwa's government

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

Hunger stalks Matebeleland North

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF MP releases album

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabweans escape from SA jail

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Robert Mugabe: The greatest trick the devil ever played

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Names and naming: More about the defensive barrier surrounding Inyathi (Emhlangeni)

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mugabe's body expected Wednesday

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

What the heck is happening at Highlanders?

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Exiled G40 members turn to social media to mourn Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

National hero status for Major General Mugoba

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe says goodbye to last of formidable Mugabe, Muzenda, Nkomo combination

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Schools to open as scheduled on 10 September

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Chiwenga mourns Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zvimba villagers mourn their late son Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Goblins on the prowl

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

The method behind the protest madness

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Patience is bitter, but its fruits are sweet

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Robert and Grace Mugabe's US$1 billion fortune

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

Zimbabwe's richest: How they made their money

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Chinese President Xi condoles Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mugabe: Our shining black Prince

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Robert Mugabe's last moments

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

Chiwenga's death prophecy comes to pass?

3 hrs ago | 1598 Views

'Mugabe did not vote for Nelson Chamisa'

3 hrs ago | 722 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days