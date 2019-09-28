Farewell and happy retirement MR M. Madlela

Opinion / Blogs

"Life is not a bad of roses" these were the words uttered by Mr. Madlela on various occasions while standing at the Mabhikwa High School podium. "You will be square pegs in a round hole" he would continue.Fellow countrymen and women of this great nation please join me in bidding farewell to one of the most distinguished man in the ministry of education. Stand with me countrymen and women in bidding him farewell not because he is deceased but bidding him farewell as means of acknowledging his contributions while serving under the Ministry of Education. I came to know this fine man in 2012 while he was serving as the Head of Mabhikwa High School, a position he served under for 8 consecutive years and served outstandingly well I might say and by then I was a mere boy but conscious enough to bear witness to the remarkable work Mr. Madlela did.Mabhikwa High School is located in the jungles of Lupane, the provincial capital of Matabeleland North and for a period of more than 8 years was home to one the finest civil servant the province has ever seen.Albeit Einstein once remarked, "education is not the mere learning/teaching of facts but the training of the mind to think and think independently" in that regard I pay tribute to the values Mr Madlela instilled not only in me but everyone who had the privilege of engaging Mr. Madlela on an intellectual level."A good teacher is he who inspires his students to learn". Your lessons sir went beyond the four corners of a classroom while you groomed your students to be competitive not only at a national level but globally. You are one man who could easily change from a Head to a parent because you understood and had what it took to nurture and mold young people and push them a step further in order for them to realize and live up to their fullest potential and for that I thank you.The Ministry of Education should be honored to have a patriot of your caliber serve under them, a patriot not because of the liberation war credentials but a patriot because I can think of no one else who has served this country better.Congratulations Mr. Madlela and happy retirement to you, the impeccable description of fine man, the meticulous definition of a selfless leader and Matabeleland's very own calabash of wisdom. Sir, on behalf of a grateful community I thank you for your service.I THANK YOU, NGIYABONGA, NDATENDE, ASANTE SANA.BY (MBERI PRINCE)