Mlobikazi of Mzilikazi along Vithikazi

Few people knew she had lived in SowetoNot only had she resided in that townshipOf the city of Jo'burg, Mlobikazi of MzilikaziHad lived in the core of greatness on VilakaziStreet, for Soweto is historic by virtue of heroicStruggles against apartheid that ensued thereThere was Mlobikazi from Bulawayo's MzilikaziSuburb with a painting that told of a great story--Titled Vilakazi, the pretty princess from MzilikaziNot only exhibited the literary artistry of Dr VilakaziIt also captured how Vilakazi is the only streetIn the world where two Nobel Laureates once livedPerseverance, painting, passion, her mantraNone could see, hear ,smell, taste or touch itA breakthrough, a beauty's brilliance and danceMlobikazi of Mzilikazi lived on Vithikazi StreetHer grit galvanized admirers to nickname herMzilikazi's Qhawekazi or Mzilikazi's Heroine!They roared Mlobikazi of Mzilikazi, Qhawekazi!Mlobikazi of Mzilikazi had an awesome passionHer loyalty to her profession paid off in profusionAnd precision when her painting proudly propelled herInto prominence:they crowned her a prizewinning painterA sea of attendees ,her mates, all they could see was glee!NdabaAuthor BiographyNdaba Sibanda was a 2005 National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) nominee. He compiled and edited Its Time (2006), and Free Fall (2017). The recipient of a Starry Night ART School scholarship in 2015, Sibanda is the author of Love O’clock, The Dead Must Be Sobbing, Of the Saliva and the Tongue, Cutting-edge cache: Unsympathetic Untruth and Football of Fools. His work is featured in The New Shoots Anthology, The Van Gogh Anthology edited by Catfish McDaris and Dr. Marc Pietrzykowski, Eternal Snow, A Worldwide Anthology of One Hundred Poetic Intersections with Himalayan Poet Yuyutsu RD Sharma Press, Seeing Beyond the Surface Volume II and Anthology House. Sibanda`s forthcoming book, When Inspiration Sings In Silence is set to be published by United pc. Some of Ndaba`s works are found or forthcoming in Piker Press, SCARLET LEAF REVIEW, Hawaii Pacific Review and Page & Spine .Useful links: https://ndabasibanda.wordpress.com/2018/03/22/book-review-cutting-edge-cache-unsympathetic-untruth-ndaba-sibanda-sofia-kioroglou/ Amazon.com