Opinion / Blogs
Mlobikazi of Mzilikazi along Vithikazi
28 Sep 2019 at 08:11hrs | Views
Few people knew she had lived in Soweto
Not only had she resided in that township
Of the city of Jo'burg, Mlobikazi of Mzilikazi
Had lived in the core of greatness on Vilakazi
Street, for Soweto is historic by virtue of heroic
Struggles against apartheid that ensued there
There was Mlobikazi from Bulawayo's Mzilikazi
Suburb with a painting that told of a great story--
Titled Vilakazi, the pretty princess from Mzilikazi
Not only exhibited the literary artistry of Dr Vilakazi
It also captured how Vilakazi is the only street
In the world where two Nobel Laureates once lived
Perseverance, painting, passion, her mantra
None could see, hear ,smell, taste or touch it
A breakthrough, a beauty's brilliance and dance
Mlobikazi of Mzilikazi lived on Vithikazi Street
Her grit galvanized admirers to nickname her
Mzilikazi's Qhawekazi or Mzilikazi's Heroine!
They roared Mlobikazi of Mzilikazi, Qhawekazi!
Mlobikazi of Mzilikazi had an awesome passion
Her loyalty to her profession paid off in profusion
And precision when her painting proudly propelled her
Into prominence:they crowned her a prizewinning painter
A sea of attendees ,her mates, all they could see was glee!
Ndaba
Author Biography
Ndaba Sibanda was a 2005 National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) nominee. He compiled and edited Its Time (2006), and Free Fall (2017). The recipient of a Starry Night ART School scholarship in 2015, Sibanda is the author of Love O’clock, The Dead Must Be Sobbing, Of the Saliva and the Tongue, Cutting-edge cache: Unsympathetic Untruth and Football of Fools. His work is featured in The New Shoots Anthology, The Van Gogh Anthology edited by Catfish McDaris and Dr. Marc Pietrzykowski, Eternal Snow, A Worldwide Anthology of One Hundred Poetic Intersections with Himalayan Poet Yuyutsu RD Sharma Press, Seeing Beyond the Surface Volume II and Anthology House. Sibanda`s forthcoming book, When Inspiration Sings In Silence is set to be published by United pc. Some of Ndaba`s works are found or forthcoming in Piker Press, SCARLET LEAF REVIEW, Hawaii Pacific Review and Page & Spine .
Useful links: https://ndabasibanda.wordpress.com/2018/03/22/book-review-cutting-edge-cache-unsympathetic-untruth-ndaba-sibanda-sofia-kioroglou/ Amazon.com
Not only had she resided in that township
Of the city of Jo'burg, Mlobikazi of Mzilikazi
Had lived in the core of greatness on Vilakazi
Street, for Soweto is historic by virtue of heroic
Struggles against apartheid that ensued there
There was Mlobikazi from Bulawayo's Mzilikazi
Suburb with a painting that told of a great story--
Titled Vilakazi, the pretty princess from Mzilikazi
Not only exhibited the literary artistry of Dr Vilakazi
It also captured how Vilakazi is the only street
In the world where two Nobel Laureates once lived
Perseverance, painting, passion, her mantra
None could see, hear ,smell, taste or touch it
A breakthrough, a beauty's brilliance and dance
Mlobikazi of Mzilikazi lived on Vithikazi Street
Her grit galvanized admirers to nickname her
Mzilikazi's Qhawekazi or Mzilikazi's Heroine!
They roared Mlobikazi of Mzilikazi, Qhawekazi!
Mlobikazi of Mzilikazi had an awesome passion
Her loyalty to her profession paid off in profusion
And precision when her painting proudly propelled her
Into prominence:they crowned her a prizewinning painter
A sea of attendees ,her mates, all they could see was glee!
Ndaba
Author Biography
Ndaba Sibanda was a 2005 National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) nominee. He compiled and edited Its Time (2006), and Free Fall (2017). The recipient of a Starry Night ART School scholarship in 2015, Sibanda is the author of Love O’clock, The Dead Must Be Sobbing, Of the Saliva and the Tongue, Cutting-edge cache: Unsympathetic Untruth and Football of Fools. His work is featured in The New Shoots Anthology, The Van Gogh Anthology edited by Catfish McDaris and Dr. Marc Pietrzykowski, Eternal Snow, A Worldwide Anthology of One Hundred Poetic Intersections with Himalayan Poet Yuyutsu RD Sharma Press, Seeing Beyond the Surface Volume II and Anthology House. Sibanda`s forthcoming book, When Inspiration Sings In Silence is set to be published by United pc. Some of Ndaba`s works are found or forthcoming in Piker Press, SCARLET LEAF REVIEW, Hawaii Pacific Review and Page & Spine .
Useful links: https://ndabasibanda.wordpress.com/2018/03/22/book-review-cutting-edge-cache-unsympathetic-untruth-ndaba-sibanda-sofia-kioroglou/ Amazon.com
Source - Ndaba Sibanda
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.