Poetry: Our Dreams No Longer Dance Across The Sky

1 hr ago
You cannot be too high
I'm speaking directly to you SkyYou need to change for the betterClimate Change, right now, I`m bitter!

Sing me a song of a river that will dance with beliefSing me a song that will bustle with a sea of relief And extinguish our miseries of dryness and droughtOur beasts are dying, our crops wilting, where is delight?Sing me a song of a sky that won`t be too high for a downpour     Our land now is bereft of grain, but sing of a rain that will soon pour Our dear landscape has become a playground for a merciless heatwaveClimate Change, you`re cruel & crude, a furnace that hasn't come to save Your palms are unappealing, unpolished, unprecedented and unpredictable  Sheep perish without a baa and clang, clang you ring your bell that is terrible!
Ndaba

Source - Ndaba Sibanda
