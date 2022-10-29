Latest News Editor's Choice


Handy tips for private school owners

Part 1

  • Make sure you register your school with the ministry and examination board
  • Your board should include some educationists
  • Your principal should be someone who has gone through the system and worked as a teacher and headteacher in government/mission  schools for years
  • The principal should have experience in either other private schools or former group A schools
  • Employ teachers who are not only graduates but have studied Education as well
  • Employ mature teachers with years of experience in the former group A system
  • Retired teachers are very good at what they do
  • Pay your teachers well and treat them with respect
  • Do background checks and get a police clearance for all your workers
  • Maintain an English-speaking environment on campus
  • Have a sound system of discipline which does not include corporal punishment
  • There will be more tips in my next session.

The Cambridge Language Coach is an educational consultant for private schools with many years of experience. For more details contact 0772487227

Source - Cambridge Language Coach
