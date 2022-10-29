Opinion / Blogs
Handy tips for private school owners
Part 1
- Make sure you register your school with the ministry and examination board
- Your board should include some educationists
- Your principal should be someone who has gone through the system and worked as a teacher and headteacher in government/mission schools for years
- The principal should have experience in either other private schools or former group A schools
- Employ teachers who are not only graduates but have studied Education as well
- Employ mature teachers with years of experience in the former group A system
- Retired teachers are very good at what they do
- Pay your teachers well and treat them with respect
- Do background checks and get a police clearance for all your workers
- Maintain an English-speaking environment on campus
- Have a sound system of discipline which does not include corporal punishment
- There will be more tips in my next session.
