A cry for help – Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education

Today is day 2, since the opening of schools; learners are stranded by the main gate of Fletcher High School in Gweru, a school located in the Zone area of Senga High density suburb.

The learners are being denied entry into the school premises, due to unpaid school levies.Majority of the parents are unable to pay the fees in one month as some even have three children at the school.Last term, it was the same story as some learners spent about three weeks being sent home.This 2nd term the situation is even worse, as there was a proposal to increase the school levy from ZWL91 600 to US$150 with $80 being acceptable in hard currency only.Even those learners who paid the levies stated on the school invoices which were given to learners at the end of last term are not being spared.Parents have requested a letter from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education that shows approval of such an increase, but the letter is unavailable as the school authorities are citing that the fees are yet to be approved.Regardless of that, parents are being forced to pay the unapproved levies otherwise the child is denied entry into the school's premises.As we speak all of the school's WhatsApp groups have been locked to allow only administrators to send messages as a way of silencing the parents who have grievances ranging from the way school meetings are held to the issue of fees payment.This is happening when, just yesterday, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education emphasized on the essence of the right to education and adherence of the laws proposed by the government in relation to fees increase.All of this is being ignored at the expense of the learners.