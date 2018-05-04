Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Book Reviews

Running with Mother explores Gukarahundi atrocities

2 hrs ago | Views
Have you got a haunting or rather dangerous story to tell? Just give the task to a child narrator. Christopher Mlalazi's narrator in Running with Mother, Rudo Jamela, recounts the story of the Gukurahundi atrocities committed by the 5th Brigade in Matabeleland during the early years of Zimbabwe's independence.

Title: Running with Mother
Author: Christopher Mlalazi
Publisher: Weaver Press (2012)
ISBN: 978-1-77922-187-2



The horrifying tales of that dark era in Zimbabwe are transcribed into fiction through the voice of a teenage female narrator. But the sharpness of her perspective, commitment to detail and fluency of a linear plot is faultless. When a child has a fluent recollection of all key events that shaped a nation, it raises questions of authenticity. Can one so young master all the finer details of what transpired?

In a flicker, she witnesses life turn from blissful and innocent to being bloody. Shona-speaking soldiers turned her world into ruin. It is a government order she gets to know.

And with the order comes death, rape, dislocation and destruction. So they have to run away, running away with mother.

It seems the major crime is being Ndebele as in the unfolding chaos, Shona people are spared. The excuse is that there are dissidents supported and fed by local people in the area. The bigger paradox is that instead of enjoying the fruits of independence, the citizens have to endure untold suffering.

Along the journey, the narrator engages in conversation with her mother and aunt, who also engages with the people surrounding them, ensuring that she gets the full story of what is bothering her people. But because the narrator is a child, she is naive of the causes of such misfortune on the people.

Running with Mother is a slow narrative that unfolds as a train, slow and without hurry in shedding off detail. At the same time, it rewards the reader with humorous episodes of the characters' acts in face of terror. It is a book you can't get your eyes of once you get started.

Mlalazi's characters drive the story in exploring the existing fault-lines between the Shona and the Ndebele people. One such relationship exists between Auntie, who is Ndebele, and Rudo's mother, who is Shona. Their interaction exposes deep-seated conflicts that can constitute part of the explanation of the manifestation of the Shona-Ndebele conflict.

Auntie scorns the Shona saying they are rat eaters because they eat mice, a relish scorned by the Ndebele. This is one form of prejudice that characterises inter-tribal conflict. But when the two are then faced with adversity, yearning to equally survive in the mountain, Auntie begins to eat mice, asks for forgiveness and becomes a working partner for Mother and whole family.

Humanity is achieved from sharing an almost common urge; to survive under adverse circumstances. Society here, in the ending of Mlalazi's novel rejuvenates itself, shedding off the layers of hatred and imagined differences. Nature is, however, proved to be more hospitable, providing its refugees with food and shelter, which the government cannot.

Such a new arrangement marks a new form of subtle realisation that what divides people is mostly superficial. But a new rift that emerges between Mother and Mkandla defines a new form of hatred, which does not emanate from the previous prejudices, but from the understanding that Shona speaking soldiers are orchestrating atrocities against the Ndebele people and, hence, cannot be treated as friends.

Towards the end of the read, only Auntie survives as a person who has managed to transcend beyond viewing the Shona as mere rat-eaters. Gift's survival suggests that, there is hope for the Ndebele tribe, but progression can only be achieved through mutual work between the two embittered tribes.

This is against a background of having older individuals, who are in a state of being as good as dead as seen by the case of Uncle Ndoro, one who gets traumatised after getting involved in an bus accident with an army vehicle. The survival of traumatised figures like Uncle Ndoro and the emergence of hate in Mkandla point at the need for the processes of healing after a nation has gone past such experiences.

It is a narration that tempts you to follow along, towards Rudo, as you fight alongside her, feeling her pain, at times astonishingly fighting against your inner deep set demons of tribal divisions prompting you to read more and to understand the Matabele question and its implication towards the future of Zimbabwe.

The story of Gukurahundi is made listenable, as Rudo the narrator takes the reader through various interesting subplots. Auntie's failed marriage fits in here. In the narrative, Auntie is allowed to date again, though to a married man. Rudo also gets sexual orientation.

A functional family can exist even across tribes, if the government does not disrupt the social fabric. Rudo's father is full of responsibility while her mother is filled with untampered resilience.

Nature is depicted as hospitable and without the wretchedness that characterise lands fully governed by man. While there are lions, snakes and harsh weather conditions in the wild, the wild is not as dangerous as the rule of man with a gun in his hand. Rudo, Mother, Auntie and the teachers run away from man-made homes and find shelter in nature.

Mbanje takes a special place, as it recurs as a symbol of a threat, first as a cause for fire, second as an intoxicant disrupting good flow of thoughts.

The radio is depicted as a trusted source of information. However, it works against the ordinary people as in the text, it omits and misleads the role of the people by focusing not on all what is happening in the nation. Therefore, it becomes a tool that perpetuates the ignorance and naivety of characters like Auntie.

The fact that Auntie is naive and constantly requires Mother's hand in correcting her conscience though maybe unintentionally showing the gullibility of the Ndebele people compared to the Shona, who are more quick to decide and full of tact as evidenced by Mother, who manoeuvres her way towards the safety of both the Ndebele and the Shona.

Running with Mother is a book that gets you asking, "Can a past be buried, or it still continues to give a bothering trickle in a house with a roof with holes during the rainy season?" Decades later, the question of Gukurahundi and the impact of Lobengula's raids on the Shona continue to find relevance when it comes to policy, developmental issues and the lining of the social fabric.

But a constant reminder of the effects of violence will always keep us all aware that, peace is a better way to anything.

----------
Beniah Munengwa writes in his own capacity. He can be contacted through email on benmunengwa@gmail.com


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Quantum on sale

On sale is nissan teana

Sunninghill 4beds $90 000

Honda fit for sale

On sale is vw polo

mkoba 6 $18 000 (4rmd)

Keyboard on sale

On sale is vw polo


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Chamisa tramples the constitution and shows electorate the middle finger.

27 mins ago | 206 Views

It's good for our generation to groom, front Chamisa if we want Ebay in Silobela

31 mins ago | 109 Views

Grilling of Mugabe over Zim diamond corruption delayed

34 mins ago | 104 Views

South Africa says country ready to host 2018 Africa Investment Forum

45 mins ago | 46 Views

Tafadzwa Musekiwa resurfaces and label MDC-T candidates useless

57 mins ago | 684 Views

Kasukuwere bounces back, expected in the country any time

2 hrs ago | 2444 Views

Rugeje in Zanu-PF primaries bribery storm

2 hrs ago | 977 Views

Chamisa threatens national shutdown

2 hrs ago | 1152 Views

Zanu-PF activist fled with ballot box

2 hrs ago | 580 Views

Mutsvangwa promised a bloody nose in the re-run

2 hrs ago | 973 Views

Teachers reject paltry 10% pay hike

2 hrs ago | 576 Views

Khupe to unveil first batch of candidates

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Chiwenga says, 'No sacred cows on graft'

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Chivayo's partners blacklisted

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

School of Mines chief executive sent on forced leave

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

Crocodile attacks tourists canoeing in Zambezi River

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

Makokoba re-run snub, candidates warn of Zanu-PF loss

2 hrs ago | 354 Views

Man jailed over false rape charge

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

MDC-T threaten to sue ZEC

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

The speech Chamisa must have delivered in UK

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Banks urged to offer affordable financial services

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zanu-PF manifesto clearest indicator nothing will change

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

See the Inside Heart of a Mercenary: Zanu-Pf campaign machinery unveiled

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Opposition are failing 'to pile pressure' for reforms, says Deredza - expected, they are incompetent to the core

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mujuru, Khupe heading towards Zimbabwe's political cemetery

2 hrs ago | 335 Views

MDC-T statement on the progress around the candidate selection process

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Armed robbery suspect remanded, 3 relatives to be sentenced today

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

CIO grilled over diamond operations

2 hrs ago | 330 Views

MDC-T avoids primary elections

2 hrs ago | 373 Views

Cops seek relatives of man found dead in storm drain

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

$400 fine for $9 000 fraud

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Hwange wives still protesting, 3 months on

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe losing millions in border scandal

2 hrs ago | 362 Views

Chamisa slamed by gender activists

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Mnangagwa calls for unity ahead of elections

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

WATCH: Madlela 'speaks' to Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Zimbabwe Parliament resumes sitting today

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Carl Ncube's wife hospitalised

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

'Senior players will ruin Bosso's ECD project'

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Polygamous groundsman in maintenance storm

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Married man 'rapes' girlfriend

2 hrs ago | 340 Views

Crocodile attack couple speaks

2 hrs ago | 352 Views

Why the MDC Alliance will lose

2 hrs ago | 353 Views

Chamisa's dangerous post-fact politics

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zanu-PF promise farms and stands for women, youths

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Hwange town up for sale?

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zanu-PF pledges to clamp down on land barons

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Bid to bribe judge backfires

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zanu-PF Masvingo to convene an emergency meeting

2 hrs ago | 119 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days