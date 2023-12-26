Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Book Reviews

Augustine Chihuri's book has no useful history of policing in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | Views
The History of Policing in Zimbabwe by Augustine Chihuri is a disappointing and poorly written book that fails to provide any meaningful insight into the evolution of the police force in the country. Chihuri, the police commissioner for over two decades, presents a biased and self-serving account that blames all his predecessors for his problems and challenges. He argued the ex-combatants who joined the police after independence should have been given automatic promotions and positions of authority based on their political orientation and ideology rather than their training and professionalism.
Contradictions and Inconsistencies

The book is full of contradictions and inconsistencies. Chihuri criticises the colonial legacy and the "old ideological attributes of BSAP" (the British South Africa Police) but then praises his own military and political background as the source of his legitimacy and competence. He also accuses the courts and the police of being influenced by white interests but conveniently ignores the fact that he was appointed as the first non-BSAP police commissioner by a court ruling that involved some white judges. He also claims that he was the only one who could transform the police force into a professional and efficient institution. However, he fails to acknowledge his failures and shortcomings, such as the rampant corruption, incompetence, and brutality that characterized his tenure.
Poor Structure and Organisation

The book is also poorly structured and organised, with uncoordinated themes, details, and tangential emotional rants. The book lacks a clear thesis statement, a logical flow of ideas, and a coherent analysis of the evidence. The author often repeats himself, strays from the main topic, and makes unsubstantiated claims and accusations. The book's only redeeming feature is the occasional inclusion of valuable archival materials, such as photographs and documents, related to the history of policing in Zimbabwe. However, these are often out of place and irrelevant to the book's main arguments. The book also starts with a bizarre dedication to the "Father in Heaven, Lord Savior Jesus Christ, and the most important person on earth, the Holy Spirit."
Attacks on the first black Police Commissioners

One of the book's most absurd and illogical parts is where Chihuri attacks the first black police commissioners who served after independence: Wiridzayi Nguruve and Henry Mukurazhizha. He describes them as sellouts, BSAP cadres, and Ian Smith's puppets, who were bent on promoting the interests of the white community at the expense of comrades. Chihuri admires and adores Robert Mugabe for his leadership in the liberation struggle. Still, he fails to acknowledge his wisdom in bringing back professional police officers who had served in the colonial government. He dismisses and disapproves of all the former BSAP black officers who had valuable skills and experience that could have benefited the new police force. Chihuri's attitude reveals his arrogance and insecurity as he tries to portray himself as the only competent and loyal police commissioner in the history of Zimbabwe.

He claims that under their leadership, nothing changed in the police force, and it was like during the colonial period. He also accuses them of sidelining and frustrating the ex-combatants who joined the police and denying them promotions and opportunities. According to Chihuri, Nguruve and Mukurazhizha's policies were scattergun, oscillating between chaos and pleasing the white community at a strangely dysfunctional government department.

The History of Policing in Zimbabwe is a disappointing and poorly written book that fails to provide any meaningful insight into the evolution of the police force in the country. The book contains contradictions and inconsistencies, is poorly structured and organized, and is biased and self-serving. The book does not do justice to the complex and fascinating topic it claims to cover, and it is a shame that someone who was at the helm of the police for so long could not produce a more credible and coherent work.

I would not recommend this book to anyone interested in learning about the history of policing in Zimbabwe, as it wastes time and money. The book is one of the worst I have ever read, and it should be avoided by anyone who values quality and accuracy.

__
Tatenda is a Rhetorician and Zimbabwe political history enthusiast. He can be reached on his Twitter at @tatendamashanda

Source - newZWire
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe govt pushes seed producers into a serious crisis

4 hrs ago | 181 Views

BCC addresses housing backlog

5 hrs ago | 305 Views

4 die in Marondera road accident

5 hrs ago | 458 Views

Chamisa’s party is 'on autopilot amid widening cracks

5 hrs ago | 764 Views

PHOTOS: Tragedy Strikes as Stallion Cruise Bus Overturns Near Gwayi Bridge

6 hrs ago | 1887 Views

Man accidentally shoots grandson to death on Christmas Eve

6 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Tshabangu's colleagues can recall CCC MPs

6 hrs ago | 858 Views

Botswana backlash to Zimbabwe border plan

7 hrs ago | 1533 Views

Zimbabwe's third-quarter gold output up 0,4%

7 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mangagwa's govt backtracks on free education roll-out

8 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zuma tells politicians who insult MK Party to 'zip it'

8 hrs ago | 551 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to dollarise pensions

8 hrs ago | 295 Views

Bulawayo drug dealer arrested

8 hrs ago | 315 Views

Mozambican hustlers take over Harare streets

8 hrs ago | 413 Views

Catholic priests bashed at mine

8 hrs ago | 228 Views

Excavation work on Kariba Dam complete

8 hrs ago | 153 Views

Teen axes villager

8 hrs ago | 139 Views

Probity warrants reinstatement of unduly recalled MPs

8 hrs ago | 194 Views

Zimbabwe MPs: Whose interests are they serving?

8 hrs ago | 97 Views

Bulawayo City Council to roll out CCTV camera project

8 hrs ago | 102 Views

Holidaymakers throng Bulawayo tourist attractions

8 hrs ago | 80 Views

Police probe supply of alcohol to juveniles

8 hrs ago | 93 Views

Sadc generals congratulate Chiwengas

8 hrs ago | 160 Views

Heavy rains, strong winds expected in Zimbabwe until Saturday

8 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe to recruit 5 000 teachers

8 hrs ago | 103 Views

Hit and run traffic accidents on the rise

8 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zambian minister quits over US$200,000 payment

8 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zipra was behind Salisbury fuel tanks bombings

19 hrs ago | 1678 Views

Man shot dead over snooker token

22 hrs ago | 923 Views

Police arrest armed robbers after shootout

22 hrs ago | 950 Views

Chiwenga's strategic best man

22 hrs ago | 4374 Views

Mnangagwas mend relationship with Grace Mugabe

23 hrs ago | 1633 Views

Zimbabwe's Border Gezi Militia training re-introduction on the cards

26 Dec 2023 at 09:13hrs | 934 Views

Mwonzora demands equitable food aid distribution from govt

26 Dec 2023 at 09:09hrs | 742 Views

Kaitano Tembo fired on Christmas

26 Dec 2023 at 08:58hrs | 1370 Views

South Africa grants an extension of visa concessions

25 Dec 2023 at 15:58hrs | 1865 Views

Mnangagwa's govt is the main trigger of erosion of Zimbabwe economy

25 Dec 2023 at 13:54hrs | 833 Views

'Zimbabweans are more divided than ever before'

25 Dec 2023 at 13:44hrs | 1082 Views

Chief Ndiweni wins £39,000 lottery

25 Dec 2023 at 13:44hrs | 2303 Views

2 arrested for Umvutcha Farm invasion

25 Dec 2023 at 13:43hrs | 1063 Views

Beitbridge offers land for police bases

25 Dec 2023 at 13:39hrs | 318 Views

Zimbabwean town bans public gatherings over cholera

25 Dec 2023 at 13:39hrs | 678 Views

Zimbabwe flyovers a ticking time bomb

25 Dec 2023 at 10:23hrs | 973 Views

Highlanders to revamp technical team

25 Dec 2023 at 10:21hrs | 392 Views

Beitbridge to Victoria Falls fibre optic cable testing completed

25 Dec 2023 at 10:17hrs | 283 Views

Zimbabwe to engage South Africa over Beitbridge border chaos

25 Dec 2023 at 09:34hrs | 848 Views

Zimbabwe transport operators 'fleece' travelling public

25 Dec 2023 at 09:34hrs | 445 Views

Accidents claim more lives

25 Dec 2023 at 09:34hrs | 637 Views

Floods warning for Zimbabwe

25 Dec 2023 at 09:33hrs | 1907 Views