Togarepi re-elected as ZILIWACO chairperson

Pupurai Togarepi has been unanimously re-elected as Chairperson of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Collaborators Association (ZILIWACO) following a well-attended national congress held at the ZANU-PF headquarters on Sunday.The congress, which brought together provincial representatives from all ten provinces, reaffirmed Togarepi's leadership and commitment to the welfare of war collaborators - individuals who supported the armed liberation struggle through intelligence gathering, food provision, and logistical support.ZILIWACO Mashonaland East provincial chairperson, Chriswell Madzonga, hailed the re-election as a vote of confidence in Togarepi's leadership."We have trust in him, which is why we have re-elected him to the post. He has always made time to listen to our grievances and pushed for solutions that benefit our members," Madzonga said. "Given his track record, we are confident that under his continued leadership, all our outstanding issues will be addressed, and our voices will be heard more effectively."In his acceptance speech, Togarepi thanked the membership for their support and pledged to continue fighting for the recognition, empowerment, and rights of liberation war collaborators."Let us continue to defend our Party, ZANU-PF, as we are a vital structure of this revolutionary movement," said Togarepi. "Our President has never forgotten us; he stands with us at every turn. The issue of title deeds is currently at the forefront, and we have engaged the Chairperson of the Land Tenure Committee to help ensure our inclusion."He also urged members to uphold discipline and loyalty, qualities for which ZILIWACO has come to be known.ZILIWACO Secretary General, Shine Chakanyuka, described the re-election as a sign of continuity and strategic direction for the association's long-term goals."Togarepi is so committed to the welfare of our members. Therefore, we deemed it fitting to re-elect him for another five-year term," said Chakanyuka. "War collaborators are staunch supporters of our party, and this leadership is key to ensuring their sacrifices are honoured."In addition to Togarepi's re-election, national members were also voted into the association's National Executive Committee during the elective congress.Having led ZILIWACO for the past five years, Togarepi now embarks on another term amid renewed calls from members for greater inclusion in government welfare programmes, housing schemes, and economic empowerment initiatives.The congress marked a moment of unity and determination for the association as it continues to push for long-overdue recognition and benefits for war collaborators, whose contributions to Zimbabwe's liberation struggle remain under-appreciated in the broader national discourse.