Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Trump is a 'loose cannon'

17 Jan 2018 at 05:50hrs | Views
Indeed the American President is a 'loose cannon' that can explode rhetorically at no one but blacks, a few scandal ridden hangers-on and of course never at Putin.

Trump's recent racial slur exposed what type of a leader he is and those ululating gleefully when he is pouring scorn and insults at fellow human beings are equally to blame. No wonder the USA has so many enemies, Trump is always stoking fires of conflict. Where are his advisers and what advice are they giving the most powerful man on earth.

Now I understand why the North Korean leader is always 'sharpening his arrows and filling his quiver'.

The man who claims to have a bigger nuclear button sees no humans in other races. Only the likes of Norwegians and their kith are deemed a people by 'tramp' sorry read Trump. The racist President forgets that the American economy was built by slaves from African countries.

Four hundred years of free labour is getting wealth on a silver platter. Mr President, what type of President are you? Teaching your people how to hate, teaching American children to loathe with passion people of my ethnic persuasion. May the American people realise what type of President they have, that's why American jails are full of blacks. Tondorindo. Chinehasha.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Tondorindo Chinehasha.
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Huawei p9 lite

Huawei p9lite

Samsung s7 phone on sale

House to buy

Dj dama p.a system for hire for any invents

turbo chargers

Mazda bongo truck ,2.2l diesel engine.mint condition

Vw passat 1.8 cv


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe wanted Mnangagwa assassination to look like suicide

3 hrs ago | 1861 Views

Britain's female prime ministers sensible, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 833 Views

Sex workers bash peeping Tom

4 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Consumers raise concern over high levels of Service Charge

5 hrs ago | 465 Views

Bushiri arrest story an internet hoax

6 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Zimbabweans urged to rally behind Mnangagwa's 'coup' govt

7 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Former Zimbabwe expert appointed SABC COO - reports

7 hrs ago | 3375 Views

How to 'unsend' an accidental WhatsApp message

7 hrs ago | 3814 Views

Dabengwa named in new Eskom board

7 hrs ago | 3583 Views

Grace Mugabe's 3 supercars crash in Botswana, badly damaged

8 hrs ago | 12368 Views

Gutu threatening to derail MDC Alliance

8 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Mthwakazi threatens Mnangagwa's ZRP over rallies ban

8 hrs ago | 825 Views

Tsvangirai mourns Roy Bennett

8 hrs ago | 670 Views

Why did Rita Makarau resign from ZEC?

8 hrs ago | 1396 Views

Mushowe to meet his match in 2018 elections

8 hrs ago | 685 Views

Ex-CIO agent takes DG to court over dismissal

8 hrs ago | 1058 Views

'Bloody Zanu-PF, MDC primary elections loom'

8 hrs ago | 338 Views

Build Zimbabwe launches manifesto

8 hrs ago | 111 Views

Matebeles too alert to fall for the so called "New Era"

9 hrs ago | 522 Views

Overcoming Temptation

9 hrs ago | 242 Views

48 hour ultimatum for vendors, public transport operators

10 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Mugabe must apologise, says War vets

10 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Mnangagwa refuse to approve Mugabe's bloated entourage

10 hrs ago | 2316 Views

Banning MDC Alliance rally tragic

10 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Mphoko under corruption probe

10 hrs ago | 952 Views

Mnangagwa invites UN, EU

10 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Gutu, Biti tussle for Parliament seat

10 hrs ago | 726 Views

Mnangagwa buys Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 2610 Views

Sir Wicknell now a dad

10 hrs ago | 594 Views

'Zimbabwe to honour property rights'

10 hrs ago | 120 Views

Bosso chairmanship race takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mnangagwa's police ban MDC Alliance rally

10 hrs ago | 363 Views

'New Zimbabwe is coming'

10 hrs ago | 522 Views

Soldiers, police for vendors blitz

10 hrs ago | 375 Views

Mwazha pastor gets 11 years for rape

10 hrs ago | 423 Views

Doctors threaten to go on strike

10 hrs ago | 193 Views

Sangoma 'cures' cancer

10 hrs ago | 721 Views

'Tsvangirai risks a disgraceful exit'

10 hrs ago | 569 Views

Mzembi takes a rest from politics

13 hrs ago | 2332 Views

Dont blame Trump, blame African leaders!

14 hrs ago | 1298 Views

WATCH: 6 people burnt beyond recognition in kombi crash

14 hrs ago | 5395 Views

Cholera hits Zimbabwe, 4 die in Chegutu

15 hrs ago | 572 Views

Zanu PF youths call for Mohadi's wife's ouster

15 hrs ago | 5193 Views

Zimbabwe to honour property rights, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Mnangagwa launches investment Policy

15 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Grace Mugabe Affidavits on use of cars by son

15 hrs ago | 2899 Views

UPDATE: Grace Mugabe's son detained at border post

15 hrs ago | 3980 Views

Zanu-PF finally drops 'pasi' slogans

16 hrs ago | 2356 Views

Chinamasa defends Obert Mpofu's wealth

16 hrs ago | 1769 Views

Govt reduces number of top cops to 11

16 hrs ago | 2478 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days