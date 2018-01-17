Opinion / Columnist

Authorities should revisit the outstanding issue of the discontinued PAY-FOR-YOUR-HOUSE scheme. Many people lost large amounts of money contributing to a scheme in which neither houses/flats nor refunds were realised.I contributed religiously to that Gvt scheme for seven years, only for the project to come to an unexplained screeching halt.Follow up phone calls, correspondences and visits to the relevant Ministry yielded nothing. Its certain that I am not alone in this predicament and prejudice.I humbly appeal to the authorities to look into how and why the scheme was abandoned. It cannot be denied that at the material time our contributions were used to construct properties from which returns are being collected to this day. We sacrificed good times and other investments contributing to the project whose integrity noone doubted since it was a Gvt scheme.A few 'connected' individuals may have benefited from the not so many flats in Mabvuku, DZ and Highfield. Many of those who contributed large sums of money got nothing. Thomas Murisa. Harare