Chitungwiza road needs repairs

Opinion / Columnist

Travelling to Chitungiwiza recently, I realised that the road is 'dying' a little each day. The stretch from Chinhamo Service station as we tumble towards Hunyani bridge now needs one to be extra careful.The 'twin' return road is no better either, after the police station just before the bridge is a damaged surface down to the infamous bridge. Remember Chitungwiza is a dormitory town and to say the road is very busy can never be emphasized. Anyone who plies that route knows how congested Chitungwiza road can be especially early morning and in the late afternoon.I urge the relevant authorities to act without delay, Chitungwiza road is 'crying, for urgent attention and repairs.A stitch in time saves nine. Whilst its true that most roads are in a deplorable state, Chitungwiza road is mainly for passenger and commuter kombis traffic meaning many lives are at risk. Thomas Murisa. Harare.