Leopard skins for Chiefs robes

Opinion / Columnist

Deputy President Chiwenga was spot-on when he pointed out that the traditional chiefs' ceremonial regalia was outdated, unbiffitting and 'reeked' of colonial vestages. This he mentioned at a recent chiefs gathering in Gweru where His Excellency President Mnangagwa was meeting the chiefs.Indeed the colonial governments was making a comic caricature of our Chiefs who are the custodians of our African values and the God given land.The heavy duty 'asbestos' chiefs' head gear is quite heavy and very hard for our traditional leaders most of home are quite elderly. Same goes for the High Court judges' horse-hair headdress. Those 'hoods' must be very hot, quite 'punishing' to hour hard working judges. Something with an African touch would be quite noble for both chiefs and judges.A feather-decorated leather headgear would be quite suitable for our respected chiefs. As for the 'superman' like robes donned by chiefs, those must be shredded and put away.I would suggest a leopard skin cloak for the chiefs, something that elevates them on sight. We are Africans who must be seen as such, not talking about Uhuru yet our traditional leaders and judges are attired as if appointed by foreigners. Thomas Murisa. Harare.