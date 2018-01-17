Arrest bogus employment agents

Opinion / Columnist

In Zimbabwe with unemployment hovering above 90%, some unscrupulous people have made it their business to con and fleece job seekers by advertising nonexistent vacancies. Now and then we hear of so and so having lost money to bogus employment agencies.In towns bill posting adverts is very common, inviting till operators, security guards, shop workers for new supermarkets etc. Desperate job seekers respond to such adverts and the rest are tragic cases of losses and tears.The 'thieves' are so sophisticated they place adverts for the lucrative jobs in newspapers, promising jaw-dropping salaries and benefits. For an example a security guard job advert can show a 'carrot salary' of five hundred dollars plus accommodation.No loafing youth can ignore such a promising future, in the process and 'processing' of placement, the victim is asked to pay for uniforms and training. After money has changed hands, the ghost agent and employer are 'not reachable'. What wickedness and callousness, even nurses, teachers, drivers and flight attendants have not been spared.Poor rural girls are shuttled from villages only to end up as sex slaves and victims of ritual killings. I urge authorities to set up a jobs verification agency. With such an agency in place, job seekers can have the adverts checked for authenticity before going on a wild goose chase. Thomas Murisa. Harare.