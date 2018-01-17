Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Khupe struggles for position in MDC-T

17 Jan 2018 at 10:21hrs | Views
If social media is anything to go by, then MDC-T vice president Thokozani Khupe has a colossal task trying to assert her position as a viable candidate to take over from the frail MDC-T president Morgan Richard Tsvangirai.

People's opinion on who should assume the leadership role in the MDC-T seems to be skewed towards Nelson Chamisa, who is viewed as charismatic and also a good orator. This has left Khupe in a situation where she has to sell her image all over again, despite being the first Vice President in the MDC-T, a position that naturally should propel her to the next level of presidency, which would logically mean she takes over after ailing Tsvangirai retires.

Ever since the big announcement by Morgan Tsvangirai that he was ready to hand over the reins to the next person, who will take over from him, social media platforms have been ablaze with people brain-storming over the possible candidate. This in itself has led to both Khupe and Nelson Chamisa setting up social media platforms in order to spruce up their image and garner up support from the grass roots.

According to trends on social media, Khupe's image has been battered as she has been described as lacking charisma, compared to her counterpart Chamisa who has been described as people's choice, an orator and result oriented leader.  The patriarchal air that looms within the MDC-T seems to present Khupe in the negative. 

Some members of the MDC-T party are of the opinion that Thokozani Khupe can deliver because she is educated, calm, collected, mature and of age, whereas Nelson Chamisa is not yet of age.  According to the country's Constitution, one has to be above the age of 40 years to be in a position to contest for president.  In what has been termed a controversial act, Nelson Chamisa has posted pictures of himself and his co-sanctions advocate, Tendai Biti, with a caption "plotting and planning with Tendai Biti." The post has been condemned by netizens on social media as being out of line questioning the reason Chamisa would claim to be plotting with people outside of the MDC-T.   The word plot in itself was defined on social media as a plan made in secret by a group of people to do something illegal or harmful.  

People on social media have blamed Chamisa's actions to partner Biti castigating him for planning and defining the future of the MDC-T outside of the core-team.  Many netizens have called Biti a Judas Iscariot, who is known for his flip-flopping trends.  Thokozani Khupe, on the other hand has been urged to keep the vice president position as that's as far as she can go and not dream too much because she is a woman and also of the wrong tribe.  She has had to wade off serious criticism from social media with some saying they cannot replace their ailing president with another ailing person.  There is so much uncertainty within the MDC-T with some party members wondering if Tsvangirai's exit would leave the MDC-T party with enough time to prepare for the next election.  A greater chunk of them feel that Tsvangirai should hold on to power until after elections.

Africa has a long way to go in terms of accepting women in leadership position; this has seen the likes of Nkosazana Dhlamini Zuma losing to Cyril Ramaphosa for the position of President of the ANC candidate for the president of South Africa in their next general election.  Despite Zuma having displayed great leadership qualities during her stint as Chairperson of the African Union Commission, the people of South Africa did not think she was capable of running Africa's industrial giant as its president.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Prosperity Mzila
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Vw passat 1.8 cv

turbo chargers

Huawei p9 lite

House to buy

Huawei p9lite

Samsung s7 phone on sale

Dj dama p.a system for hire for any invents

Mazda bongo truck ,2.2l diesel engine.mint condition


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe wanted Mnangagwa assassination to look like suicide

3 hrs ago | 1844 Views

Britain's female prime ministers sensible, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 822 Views

Sex workers bash peeping Tom

4 hrs ago | 1367 Views

Consumers raise concern over high levels of Service Charge

5 hrs ago | 461 Views

Bushiri arrest story an internet hoax

6 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Zimbabweans urged to rally behind Mnangagwa's 'coup' govt

7 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Former Zimbabwe expert appointed SABC COO - reports

7 hrs ago | 3366 Views

How to 'unsend' an accidental WhatsApp message

7 hrs ago | 3811 Views

Dabengwa named in new Eskom board

7 hrs ago | 3577 Views

Grace Mugabe's 3 supercars crash in Botswana, badly damaged

8 hrs ago | 12342 Views

Gutu threatening to derail MDC Alliance

8 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Mthwakazi threatens Mnangagwa's ZRP over rallies ban

8 hrs ago | 825 Views

Tsvangirai mourns Roy Bennett

8 hrs ago | 670 Views

Why did Rita Makarau resign from ZEC?

8 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Mushowe to meet his match in 2018 elections

8 hrs ago | 685 Views

Ex-CIO agent takes DG to court over dismissal

8 hrs ago | 1057 Views

'Bloody Zanu-PF, MDC primary elections loom'

8 hrs ago | 337 Views

Build Zimbabwe launches manifesto

8 hrs ago | 111 Views

Matebeles too alert to fall for the so called "New Era"

9 hrs ago | 522 Views

Overcoming Temptation

9 hrs ago | 242 Views

48 hour ultimatum for vendors, public transport operators

10 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Mugabe must apologise, says War vets

10 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Mnangagwa refuse to approve Mugabe's bloated entourage

10 hrs ago | 2316 Views

Banning MDC Alliance rally tragic

10 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Mphoko under corruption probe

10 hrs ago | 952 Views

Mnangagwa invites UN, EU

10 hrs ago | 1142 Views

Gutu, Biti tussle for Parliament seat

10 hrs ago | 726 Views

Mnangagwa buys Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 2610 Views

Sir Wicknell now a dad

10 hrs ago | 594 Views

'Zimbabwe to honour property rights'

10 hrs ago | 120 Views

Bosso chairmanship race takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mnangagwa's police ban MDC Alliance rally

10 hrs ago | 363 Views

'New Zimbabwe is coming'

10 hrs ago | 522 Views

Soldiers, police for vendors blitz

10 hrs ago | 375 Views

Mwazha pastor gets 11 years for rape

10 hrs ago | 422 Views

Doctors threaten to go on strike

10 hrs ago | 192 Views

Sangoma 'cures' cancer

10 hrs ago | 720 Views

'Tsvangirai risks a disgraceful exit'

10 hrs ago | 568 Views

Mzembi takes a rest from politics

13 hrs ago | 2332 Views

Dont blame Trump, blame African leaders!

14 hrs ago | 1297 Views

WATCH: 6 people burnt beyond recognition in kombi crash

14 hrs ago | 5395 Views

Cholera hits Zimbabwe, 4 die in Chegutu

15 hrs ago | 572 Views

Zanu PF youths call for Mohadi's wife's ouster

15 hrs ago | 5193 Views

Zimbabwe to honour property rights, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Mnangagwa launches investment Policy

15 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Grace Mugabe Affidavits on use of cars by son

15 hrs ago | 2898 Views

UPDATE: Grace Mugabe's son detained at border post

15 hrs ago | 3980 Views

Zanu-PF finally drops 'pasi' slogans

16 hrs ago | 2356 Views

Chinamasa defends Obert Mpofu's wealth

16 hrs ago | 1769 Views

Govt reduces number of top cops to 11

16 hrs ago | 2478 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days