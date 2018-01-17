Predictable and Religious vote buying in Zimbabwe is now in full swing

Opinion / Columnist

Annitha Ndlovu is political activist bases in UK

Can be contacted at ndlovuannita@ymail.com

That period in Zimbabwe when stake holders, title deeds holders, exact their authority in order to remain in power forever has arrived. Current developments in Mnangagwa administration are nothing but a laughable stock.Let's us observe for a moment the crazy case of Izinduna(chiefs). We are told that the government has already issued out state the brand news 4x 4 cars, to virtually every chief in Zimbabwe, against depleting hospitals, clinics, schools, roads, ambulances and other key infrastructures in Matabeleland. Meanwhile right now villagers in Gwana (Plumtree) Matabeleland South, are busy building their own clinic, using their own resources, labour and capital, as the government has completely and deliberately failed to provide these crucial and essential services since 1980.Against all reason and logic, the donation of these 226 cars has nothing to do with black emancipation but a product of misplaced priorities by the Zanu government.The unfortunately reality is that people are dying everyday due to preventable causes or actions, for example if you go to any hospital you be very be very luck and fortunate to find a common tablet like paracetamol, Ibuprofen, Panadol, bandages etc.When it comes to education, schools are falling apart in Matabeleland while the government's primary concern is about winning an election, by all means necessary, despite Mnangagwa preaching about "cost cutting".It is against this backdrop that Zimbabweans should be extremely cautious about the motives and agenda of this Zanu-PF government, as it is a continuation of the 1980 script which has been played over and over again.The motive is clear and unambiguous it is to win an election, freedom in our life time seems to be very far from the horizon.