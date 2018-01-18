Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa striking the right cord.

18 Jan 2018 at 14:43hrs | Views
Winds of change are blowing nicely and not hard on people. The fact that things are changing within the political arena in the country, on the positive note this is also encouraging investors across the globe to come and invest in the country. We are experiencing a dispensation which we have never never seen in 37 years. A new political thinking and trajectory.

Today a group of young people representing various youth groups across Zimbabwe got to meet and dialogue with His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa in a town hall meeting in Harare dubbed #RoadtoDavos.

In order to boost the economy he said there was need to create special economic zones based on resources not geography.

The President speech was to the point that he will appreciate criticism from the opposition parties as it betters their operations both in the government and Zanu PF party. He said Zimbabwe is open to new international relations and will keep It's old friends as well as making new allies for economic development.

There is also need to align policies with legislation and the Ministry of Finance is already underway in facilitating such a cause.

The media plays an important role in information dissemination.The social media has also filled the vacuum left by the mainstream media products. President Emmerson Mnagagwa pleaded with the media organisations to migrate from the past where everything was spoken about from a political point of view and implored that they should focus on business.

He promised that at the end of 100 days his government was going to publish what they have achieved and what they have not achieved says. In modern day politics this is the move to go back to the people with a report or an account of what the government has done. This will instill confidence to the people where a states is entitled to give a feedback. Thumps up to the government.

Mnangagwa said that a lot of people thought that the couldn't resolve some of the burning issues in the last six weeks that were not done in the last 37 years. That showed the people have a lot of faith in the government and that he was proud of that and accepted it.

Alternatively a group of young Zimbabweans in South Africa have mobilised USD400 million to rehabilitate the National Railways of Zimbabwe. Such a gesture is welcome and it must not be always the government's task and responsibility to develop the country but all should join hands in rebuilding the country.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi said that Zimbabwe was soon going to take its position and be part of the world economic giants.

He said Zimbabwe is a part snd parcel of the global world therefore it can not go alone in its endeavors. This statement was so refreshing and a paradigm shift from what the former President did when he isolated the whole country from the global world hence creating more enemies than friends.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said all foreign investments will be safe and secured in Zimbabwe. He went on to say that as businesses grow, there will be also employment creation. The President is so so friendly on policies and needs our support.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi said that such kind of gatherings should be done periodically. Zimbabwe is already receiving positive signals for co-operation across the globe.

Zimbabwe has been lagging behind politically, socially and economically. We wasted our time on politics of hate and failed to tolerate each other.

Instead of building the nation we have majored on attaining political positions. Talk of countries like the once troubled Rwanda, they have moved further steps. Ethiopia is following suit and recently they have unveiled a very big industrial park. Zimbabwe we need to bury our politcal differences and move this great nation for the benefit of all.

Contacts.
Facebook- Leonard Koni
Twitter- @leokoni
Whatsapp- +27747402042
Email- konileonard606@gmail.com


Source - Leonard Koni
