Teachers endure for ten months without salaries

Teachers are also human beings who are in need of basic needs. There are hundreds of teachers who were recruited by the ministry of Primary and Secondary Education countrywide to replace teachers who would have resigned, retired or passed away. Some were enlisted into service some time in May 2017 and are yet to receive their salaries. These teacher have endured for quite a long period of time without their salaries.Please may the Minister Honorable Paul Mavima rescue these affected teachers. They are not even updated or aware on when they are to receive their salaries.The department of Human Resource which is responsible for administering the salaries is full of corruption. If investigations are to be taken, you will find out that they are some who were recruited in December are to smiled to the bank next week, while those patriotic teachers (not on pay sheet) continue to suffer under the expense of corrupt officials. May the Permsec Silivia Utete-Masango explain why such malpractices continue to happen in her ministry. It is really painful to endure for such a length of time surviving on begging. These teachers need money to cater for basic needs such as food, clothing, medication, transport as well as buying educational aids in the classroom.What disturbs is the response which they are given if these teachers inquire from their respective provincial HR offices. They are told that their area of specialization which they pursued while at teachers colleges was the reason behind their postponement of their salaries. One affected teacher who specialised in ChiShona (main subject) who feared to disclose his name said he was advised to quit his job after he asked why a certain teacher whom he knows who joined the ministry well after him got her salary after only two months. Is the new curriculum all about Physical education, art and music? Why is the ministry ruthless to such an extent? Where in this world can someone go for 10 months without a salary. Is this not a violation of human rights? What do labour laws say about this? The Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission should look into this and take appropriate action before these affected teachers are dismissed from the ministry.