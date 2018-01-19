Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Free and fair elections is a myth

19 Jan 2018 at 08:53hrs | Views
The nation has witnessed as new political dispensation which was unexpected as the method employed is quite scary and undemocratic. Zimbabwe has been a military state since its formation, elections serve to strengthen the grip of ZANU PF due to its nature of being marred with violence perpetrated by the Government agents and the State sponsored green bombers.

Arguable, how could the current coup President make proclamations on the world stage of a free and fair elections when Zimbabwe in its entire history has never had such a plebiscite. The invitation of foreign bodies to come and monitor the elections is purely window dressing. It's common knowledge that the foreign delegation tasked to monitor the elections won't go to the rural areas whose vote usually determine the outcome of the elections.

Already it is reported that in rural areas people are being harassed by the soldiers. What are the troops doing in rural areas using intimidation tactics to instil fear in the citizens so that they could vote for ZANU PF against their will.

What should cross our minds is that it is the same Government that launched numerous inhuman operations with one thing in mind, to create a one-Party State, or a military State. Their declaration that someone without military background cannot be allowed the opportunity to rule Zimbabwe speaks volumes to those who are yearning for genuine political change and the international community which is closely monitoring the actions of the junta government.

The description of a military state is justified by the following reasons; If the military is not aligned to ZANU, Zimbabwe could be in the hands of a transitional government primarily because the military being apolitical as per Zimbabwe Constitution, could have rightly commanded all political parties to form a multi-party government until the next general elections than to side with ZANU, so that important government positions could be parcelled out to the coup plotters. This is super indicative of the fact that the military is a ZANU project.

The recent torture of the masses by the military is a cause for concern. In Harare, the surrounding areas are heavily militarised. In Bulawayo, peaceful protesters at a church service attended by President Mnangagwa were ferociously dragged away to BRAD BARRACKS where they were heartlessly bayoneted. As I write, some members of Bulawayo youths who suffered deep cuts and bruises are still being treated in various hospitals dotted around the region.

Mr President, how will you unite the country with even members of your own party exiled since your ascension to the highest office in the land? Talk is cheap and that is what you have been able to demonstrate so far, however, be mindful of the fact that your history is rich with violence, murder and rape of opposition members. Your day in court is awaited by all and sundry with abated breath.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Zondiwe Gumede
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Vw passat 1.8 cv

Dj dama p.a system for hire for any invents

Mazda bongo truck ,2.2l diesel engine.mint condition

turbo chargers

Huawei p9lite

Samsung s7 phone on sale

House to buy

Huawei p9 lite


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe wanted Mnangagwa assassination to look like suicide

3 hrs ago | 1807 Views

Britain's female prime ministers sensible, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 814 Views

Sex workers bash peeping Tom

4 hrs ago | 1354 Views

Consumers raise concern over high levels of Service Charge

5 hrs ago | 458 Views

Bushiri arrest story an internet hoax

6 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Zimbabweans urged to rally behind Mnangagwa's 'coup' govt

7 hrs ago | 1497 Views

Former Zimbabwe expert appointed SABC COO - reports

7 hrs ago | 3352 Views

How to 'unsend' an accidental WhatsApp message

7 hrs ago | 3798 Views

Dabengwa named in new Eskom board

7 hrs ago | 3570 Views

Grace Mugabe's 3 supercars crash in Botswana, badly damaged

8 hrs ago | 12303 Views

Gutu threatening to derail MDC Alliance

8 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Mthwakazi threatens Mnangagwa's ZRP over rallies ban

8 hrs ago | 821 Views

Tsvangirai mourns Roy Bennett

8 hrs ago | 669 Views

Why did Rita Makarau resign from ZEC?

8 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Mushowe to meet his match in 2018 elections

8 hrs ago | 684 Views

Ex-CIO agent takes DG to court over dismissal

8 hrs ago | 1053 Views

'Bloody Zanu-PF, MDC primary elections loom'

8 hrs ago | 337 Views

Build Zimbabwe launches manifesto

8 hrs ago | 111 Views

Matebeles too alert to fall for the so called "New Era"

9 hrs ago | 522 Views

Overcoming Temptation

9 hrs ago | 242 Views

48 hour ultimatum for vendors, public transport operators

10 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Mugabe must apologise, says War vets

10 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Mnangagwa refuse to approve Mugabe's bloated entourage

10 hrs ago | 2315 Views

Banning MDC Alliance rally tragic

10 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Mphoko under corruption probe

10 hrs ago | 952 Views

Mnangagwa invites UN, EU

10 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Gutu, Biti tussle for Parliament seat

10 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mnangagwa buys Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 2608 Views

Sir Wicknell now a dad

10 hrs ago | 592 Views

'Zimbabwe to honour property rights'

10 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bosso chairmanship race takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 344 Views

Mnangagwa's police ban MDC Alliance rally

10 hrs ago | 362 Views

'New Zimbabwe is coming'

10 hrs ago | 522 Views

Soldiers, police for vendors blitz

10 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mwazha pastor gets 11 years for rape

10 hrs ago | 422 Views

Doctors threaten to go on strike

10 hrs ago | 192 Views

Sangoma 'cures' cancer

10 hrs ago | 719 Views

'Tsvangirai risks a disgraceful exit'

10 hrs ago | 567 Views

Mzembi takes a rest from politics

13 hrs ago | 2330 Views

Dont blame Trump, blame African leaders!

14 hrs ago | 1295 Views

WATCH: 6 people burnt beyond recognition in kombi crash

14 hrs ago | 5390 Views

Cholera hits Zimbabwe, 4 die in Chegutu

15 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zanu PF youths call for Mohadi's wife's ouster

15 hrs ago | 5188 Views

Zimbabwe to honour property rights, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Mnangagwa launches investment Policy

15 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Grace Mugabe Affidavits on use of cars by son

15 hrs ago | 2896 Views

UPDATE: Grace Mugabe's son detained at border post

15 hrs ago | 3976 Views

Zanu-PF finally drops 'pasi' slogans

16 hrs ago | 2354 Views

Chinamasa defends Obert Mpofu's wealth

16 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Govt reduces number of top cops to 11

16 hrs ago | 2476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days