Who is the Representative of God on Earth?

Opinion / Columnist

Many have claimed to be representatives of God on earth. But who is the true representative of God on earth right now ? The answer is in John 14:26. It is written and remains written,"But the Helper (Comforter, Advocate, Intercessor - Counselor, Strengthener, Standby), the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in My name [in My place, to represent Me and act on My behalf], He will teach you all things. And He will help you remember everything that I have told you." John 14:26The HOLY SPIRIT is the true representative of God on earth, not some earthly monarch or bishop or prophet or whatever. Only the HOLY SPIRIT is HE who is the representative of the LIVING GOD AND HIS SON JESUS, who sits at the right hand of his FATHER.The HOLY SPIRIT will never ever bow down before an idol and burn incense to it. NEVER! So if you see some so called bishop claiming to be the representative of God on Earth, yet the person is burning incense to idols, then know for sure that is not the representative of God on earth. Such a person is a liar!There are also many people who claim to have the HOLY SPIRIT yet the spirits in them are impure spirits. They prophesy with spirits of divinations and claim it is from the HOLY SPIRIT. Such claims are BLASPHEMY against the person of the HOLY SPIRIT, an eternal sin that will never be forgiven.Such people are condemned for it is written,"And so I tell you, every kind of sin and slander can be forgiven, but blasphemy against the Spirit will not be forgiven. Anyone who speaks a word against the Son of Man will be forgiven, but anyone who speaks against the Holy Spirit will not be forgiven, either in this age or in the age to come." Matthew 12:31-32So many people have blasphemed the HOLY SPIRIT and many of them are high ranking bishops, prophets and pastors ! Surely, they will never be forgiven in this age and in the age to come. No wonder satan prospers such persons with powerful organisations, money and fame, in order to mislead many to hell and the unquenchable fire!So be careful now. Ask yourself, what is the SPIRIT speaking in your church? What spirit are you paying attention to? What kind of spirit dwells within you? You have a right to ask and to test the spirit !The HOLY SPIRIT is separated from sin! He will never dwell in a sexually immoral body! Are you aware that you as a christian are supposed to be the Temple of the HOLY SPIRIT? How then can GOD dwell in a sexually immoral temple? Which god then is dwelling in you? I see so much sexual perversion among christians and they claim to be born again ! They claim to have the HOLY SPIRIT. Is that not blasphemy? Be careful now! Be very careful please.If you have not blasphemed the HOLY SPIRIT then you can be saved. Today you must choose, wether to be the temple of the HOLY SPIRIT or to continue as a temple of demons.Those who want to receive the HOLY SPIRIT from JESUS and his FATHER, let us REPENT RIGHT AWAY.Say,Dear JESUS, MIGHTY FATHER, PRECIOUS HOLY SPIRIT, I am a sinner. I have become a temple of demons. Please disconnect me from all impure spirits. Cleanse me of all filth. I repent of sexual sin and idolatry. Please JESUS, send me your HOLY SPIRIT that HE may dwell inside me and lead me on the RIGHTEOUS PATH, in Jesus Mighty name. Today I receive you JESUS, I receive you FATHER, I receive you HOLY SPIRIT. Use me as a worthy vessel in this hour. Use me to do battle against the forces of darkness. Make me into your army of true LIGHT. Use me to snatch many from the traps of satan. Use me to defeat satan, as my LORD JESUS defeated him on calvary. Today I welcome you JESUS, MIGHTY FATHER, MIGHTY HOLY SPIRIT and I am born again. So help me GOD. Amen.Blessing.LORD JESUS, MIGHTY FATHER, I come before you in your HOLY SPIRIT whom you have given me and I thank you for the blood of Jesus that sanctifies me from all sin. LORD, remember all who have repented here and fill them with your power of the HOLY SPIRIT. Disconnect them from all wickedness. Use them according to your will. Give them the victory over satan. May we never loose our crowns and may our names be written forever in the BOOK OF LIFE OF THE LAMB OF GOD. Bless their homes, bless their families, heal the sick, provide the poor, In KING JESUS MIGHTY NAME I pray. Amen.Muranda wa MwariFor more blessed and free sermons go to the website.