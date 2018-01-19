Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

President Mnangagwa needs a cream of advisors around him or risk losing credibility

19 Jan 2018 at 15:16hrs | Views
I think ED's national development plan might be a clear one but there are some areas which needs introspective and reflective mirror if we are to turn around this economy. If checked the response from citizens on the issue of buying cars for chiefs and also those farm equipments for snow worthy 8 million shows that there is someone who is feeding ED with wrong advice. To me from the economic perspective point of view, development should be ahead of politics if we are to go by. We have more than 58 districts without ambulances on the ground for emergency purposes, we have a crisis at NRZ where workers have gone more than 2 years without salaries, we have students from different tertiary institutions who have gone for months without grants, and we have critical areas such as tourism and production. What is the priority of the Government then? I always emphasize on priorities, whilst it is important to respect and acknowledge the presence of traditional leaders in rural areas but is it really worth it to give 14 million away? Some of these chiefs are no longer able to walk, some have healthy problems and was that put into consideration? I would suggest in order to compose a good team of advisors, the President must come up with these models for advisory team and research work.

Model 1 - Chief Political Advisor

I suggest the President must have a chief political advisor who will be assisting him in the political field. The president can't have a special advisor covering everything, it is important to take note to have a chief political advisor who will be helping to make correct political decisions which will not plunge this country into serious crisis. I would suggest that there are so many professors of Law or technocrats with good backgrounds who can be able to pick political connotations before the country is plunged in civil war or other defaults. We still have political issues at hand, he is still making political changes in the Government and it is important to have someone who can be in that field to assist him. For example people were not for the idea to have so many soldiers in the Government and such advisors will be able to pick that on time and give him the correct information. We have majority of men in the cabinet, and we have 3% of women only, and we are not balanced in terms of gender so it is critical to correct that politically to save our country from further embarrassment. Why returning people who have been looting diamonds in the Government which will give bad precedence to our country, politically that was wrong and this will tarnish our image as a country.

Model 2 - Economic Advisors

Economically our situation is not good. Why then would one proceed to purchase vehicles worthy 14 million at the expense of the nation? We need advisors who are in the economic field who can assist the Government on economic matters, and making correct economic decisions. For example we have everything in this country, minerals, labour, natural resources so what is our problem? We are busy mortgaging our country to Chinese who are busy looting our resources when we have more than 7 million people languishing in poverty. We have more than 160 000 graduates who have turned to vending for survival. So where are the advisors to shed more light to the president concerning this area? These people should be able to work on projections, and identify areas which can help Zimbabwe to get back to its feet again. For example, the previous regime purchased vehicles for chiefs, and when ED came in he could not make changes because the deals were already signed, so what then it meant was that, if the deal was going to be cancelled, it is Zimbabwe authorities who were going to fork out more resources to compensate those suppliers.

Model 3 - Policy and Research Advisors    

We have a problem of policy consistency. In the previous dispensation we witnessed Government ministers from the same regime clashing on policy matters. Investors need clarity on policy and research. Before we give away our natural resources such as gold, nickel, coal, diamonds, chrome and platinum we must come up with a team of policy and research who must carry out feasibility studies and find out what is exactly needed on the ground, are those deals worth? What do we get from these deals? Can the deals resuscitate our ailing economy? Who are the investors? Are they not bogus? Their previous records, and can they produce quality? What do they bring in these deals? Are the deals transparent to the whole nation? Are the policy in line with international standards? Our research and policy do they meet international expectations?

DANGERS OF MAKING DECISIONS WITHOUT PROPER ADVICE

1. One can risk losing credibility

2. We can make losses as a country

3. The impact of poverty on the social and well- being of ordinary Zimbabweans

4. Slowing of economic projections

5. Wrong political moves that can have repercussions

6. Investors can be very skeptical

7. Conflicts and political confrontations

Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo writes in his personal capacity as the Head of Southern Institute of Policy Analysis and Research - SIPAR TRUST, which is responsible for policy analysis and research. He is also an academic and researcher. He holds a BA, MA from Solusi University, and he also holds a Masters of Development Studies from University of Lusaka, Zambia. He is currently enrolled at University of KwaZulu Natal University in South Africa (PHD in Development Studies). He is also an adviser to many financial and political institutions within and outside Zimbabwe. He can be contacted at southerninstitutepar@gmail.com

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Dj dama p.a system for hire for any invents

House to buy

Samsung s7 phone on sale

Mazda bongo truck ,2.2l diesel engine.mint condition

Huawei p9 lite

turbo chargers

Huawei p9lite

Vw passat 1.8 cv


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe wanted Mnangagwa assassination to look like suicide

2 hrs ago | 1606 Views

Britain's female prime ministers sensible, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 747 Views

Sex workers bash peeping Tom

3 hrs ago | 1263 Views

Consumers raise concern over high levels of Service Charge

4 hrs ago | 430 Views

Bushiri arrest story an internet hoax

5 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Zimbabweans urged to rally behind Mnangagwa's 'coup' govt

6 hrs ago | 1461 Views

Former Zimbabwe expert appointed SABC COO - reports

6 hrs ago | 3274 Views

How to 'unsend' an accidental WhatsApp message

7 hrs ago | 3760 Views

Dabengwa named in new Eskom board

7 hrs ago | 3549 Views

Grace Mugabe's 3 supercars crash in Botswana, badly damaged

7 hrs ago | 12127 Views

Gutu threatening to derail MDC Alliance

8 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Mthwakazi threatens Mnangagwa's ZRP over rallies ban

8 hrs ago | 806 Views

Tsvangirai mourns Roy Bennett

8 hrs ago | 658 Views

Why did Rita Makarau resign from ZEC?

8 hrs ago | 1383 Views

Mushowe to meet his match in 2018 elections

8 hrs ago | 680 Views

Ex-CIO agent takes DG to court over dismissal

8 hrs ago | 1044 Views

'Bloody Zanu-PF, MDC primary elections loom'

8 hrs ago | 331 Views

Build Zimbabwe launches manifesto

8 hrs ago | 107 Views

Matebeles too alert to fall for the so called "New Era"

8 hrs ago | 517 Views

Overcoming Temptation

8 hrs ago | 241 Views

48 hour ultimatum for vendors, public transport operators

9 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Mugabe must apologise, says War vets

9 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Mnangagwa refuse to approve Mugabe's bloated entourage

10 hrs ago | 2308 Views

Banning MDC Alliance rally tragic

10 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Mphoko under corruption probe

10 hrs ago | 949 Views

Mnangagwa invites UN, EU

10 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Gutu, Biti tussle for Parliament seat

10 hrs ago | 723 Views

Mnangagwa buys Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 2597 Views

Sir Wicknell now a dad

10 hrs ago | 587 Views

'Zimbabwe to honour property rights'

10 hrs ago | 118 Views

Bosso chairmanship race takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 337 Views

Mnangagwa's police ban MDC Alliance rally

10 hrs ago | 359 Views

'New Zimbabwe is coming'

10 hrs ago | 520 Views

Soldiers, police for vendors blitz

10 hrs ago | 370 Views

Mwazha pastor gets 11 years for rape

10 hrs ago | 417 Views

Doctors threaten to go on strike

10 hrs ago | 192 Views

Sangoma 'cures' cancer

10 hrs ago | 709 Views

'Tsvangirai risks a disgraceful exit'

10 hrs ago | 563 Views

Mzembi takes a rest from politics

13 hrs ago | 2324 Views

Dont blame Trump, blame African leaders!

13 hrs ago | 1289 Views

WATCH: 6 people burnt beyond recognition in kombi crash

14 hrs ago | 5371 Views

Cholera hits Zimbabwe, 4 die in Chegutu

14 hrs ago | 570 Views

Zanu PF youths call for Mohadi's wife's ouster

14 hrs ago | 5171 Views

Zimbabwe to honour property rights, says Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Mnangagwa launches investment Policy

15 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Grace Mugabe Affidavits on use of cars by son

15 hrs ago | 2880 Views

UPDATE: Grace Mugabe's son detained at border post

15 hrs ago | 3957 Views

Zanu-PF finally drops 'pasi' slogans

15 hrs ago | 2347 Views

Chinamasa defends Obert Mpofu's wealth

15 hrs ago | 1762 Views

Govt reduces number of top cops to 11

15 hrs ago | 2473 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days