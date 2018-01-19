Consumers raise concern over high levels of Service Charge

Opinion / Columnist

Central government and local authorities are mandated by the general populace to provide and deliver quality, essential and cost effective services that are necessary for sustaining decent livelihood.Naturally as consumers contribute to the development of the communities other countries, they leave the mandate of service delivery to their expectations will be noted, if not exceeded.However, there are councils in the governments which are levying the citizens in various forms to facilitate service delivery.There is great concern that the entire process of levying and administration of charges do not in way match the final delivered services.For a start, l have observed that very little or no consultation exists at all between the authorities and consumers, prior to the setting of levies and service charges.This in my view is somehow problematic as it fails completely to be reasonable with the incomes of the consumers, hence the capacity to pay .In the modern days the economy is full of vendors and hustling, incomes are generally very low and irregular prompting budgeting to be unrealistic.When faced with high charges from the authority the majority are bound to default payment.Examples cover the entire spectrum of essential services water by ZINWA, service charges by councils.This can directly be interpreted to show that the consumer is already over burdened, since the economy has already shrunk.It is most advisable and appropriate if the government and local authorities wouls seriously consider other creative options or means of generating income.As we all strive to rebuilt the economy it is our combined responsibility to come up with measures and solutions that mitigate the plight of consumers while enabling the service providers to fulfil their role.