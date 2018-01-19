Zanu PF G40 anti-corruption goes into overdrive - ours is political, anti-vote rigging overdrive

Opinion / Columnist

Zanu PF is a party of ruthless thugs; once one has been booted out of the party, the party will haunt to the end of the world!"The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is scrutinising a docket alleging abuse of office and obstruction of the course of justice by former vice president Phelekezela Mphoko while he was still in government," reported Zimeye.How the mighty have fallen! Former VP Mphoko stayed in the hotel for over a year because none of the $5 million or thereabout houses offered to him were not good enough for him! Now he may even end up spending some quality time in Chikurumbi - the accommodation and food there is, let us just say, are a far cry from those of a five-star hotel! How will he cope! Corruption and abuse of office were the norm in Zanu PF; I would be surprise if the authorities fail to amass enough evidence against the like of Mphoko. What is sickening with what is going on is that the regime is targeting G40 leaders only when everyone knows that all the Zanu PF leaders are corrupt and abused office. Take the country's new VP Chiwenga, for example, he has a vast business empire, lives in a mansion, has a fleet of posh cars, has 40 gold watches, etc., etc. He did not buy all these things on the Commander of ZDF salary, generous as it might be! Indeed, President Mnangagwa himself is guilty of much worse crimes than corruption and misuse of public office - he is guilty of mass murder and high treason. Mnangagwa and Mugabe have been the ringleaders behind Zanu PF's vote rigging, politically motivated violence and murders and the military coups in pursuit of Zanu PF's agenda to retain absolute power at all cost. We have been stuck with this Zanu PF dictatorship for 38 years now because Zanu PF rigged the elections. Yes, President Mnangagwa must go after people like Jonathan Moyo. Grace Mugabe, Mphoko, Robert Mugabe and all the other G40 leaders and try to get as much of the looted wealth back from them as he can and force them to face justice. Still the nation must not allow itself to forget our greatest enemy to the nation is Mnangagwa and his cronies still in office today. Zimbabwe is facing a serious economic meltdown because of the decades of misrule by Zanu PF and, as long as the regime stays in power nation will never get out of this hell-hole. Haunting the G40 faction members is just part of the regime's programme to stifle all opposition to strengthen its hold on power. "Zanu PF ichatonga! Igotonga! Imi muchingo hukura! Nokuhukura!" Mnangagwa assured his cronies on his return from his two-week exile at the successful conclusion of the November 2017 coup! The coup plotters dubbed it "Operation Restore Legacy". The only legacy it restored is President Mnangagwa and his Joint Operation Command Junta's strangle hold on power. The regime has no intention of holding free, fair and credible elections this year or ever that is why it has stubbornly refused to implement even one democratic reform.The regime has been doing its best to focus the people's attention on the economy, in a few weeks' time the party will be launching its 2018 election manifesto, away from its refusal to implement far-reaching political reforms. No prizes for guessing the party's 2018 manifesto will be even more ambitious as the party's 2013 ZimAsset! The party planned to spend US$27 billion on building new infrastructure and industries and to repair the existing ones. The party promised to create 2.2 million new jobs in five years.Mugabe was cocksure, in his usual cocky way, that he will get the money to bankroll ZimAsset. He did not get a single dollar from the West, because no shrewd person would invest in a lawless country where elections are routinely rigged and there are no property rights. He did got a few post-dated and unsigned cheques from the Chinese."Nǐ bù zhīfù nǐ de zhàiwù!" (You do not pay your debts!) The Chinese told Mugabe to his face, according to Zimbabwe Minister of Finance, Patrick Chinamasa, who had accompanied Mugabe on the begging mission.The ZimAsset begging bowl remained empty, mocking Mugabe with each passing day. By the time Mugabe was booted out of office in November 2017 the only new jobs he had created was one for his daughter and the second one for her husband.2 jobs in four years out of the promised 2.2 million new jobs – how is that for a pathetic performance world record.Even if Mugabe had remained in office to this day, Zanu PF was going to win the vote guaranteed because when you can rig elections your performance record is irrelevant. President Mnangagwa; as Zanu PF's most celebrated director of all the vote rigging, political violence and military coups; knows and understands only too well that one can promise the electorate the moon on a silver platter, deliver hell-on-earth and yet still win elections!Before independence the political system was loaded in favour of whites and to the disadvantage of the blacks one could compare it to the whites hunting with guns whilst blacks hunted with spears. After independence, everyone got a gun but only the ruling elite had guns that fire bullets the rest of us got guns that fire blanks. After 38 years of participating in elections that are so flawed Zanu PF is guaranteed a landslide victory, regardless how unpopular the party happens to be; it is insane to continue participating in such meaningless elections.This year's election is about the economy; what loot the regime recovers from the dethroned G40 faction members, the 2018 ZimAsset manifesto, etc.; it is about politics. It is about stripping Zanu PF of its carte blanche powers to rig elections and stay in power against the democratic wish of the electorate."Seek ye first the political kingdom and all else shall be added unto you," advised Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first President. He was right!