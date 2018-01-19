Call for Mnangagwa to be president to white farmer & vendor too

Opinion / Columnist

When Mnangagwa was sworn into office, he promised to be the president for all "regardless of colour, creed, religion, tribe or political affiliation". I should also urge him to include in his list all 'economic classes'. I will probably add onto his list other social categories if he start on a path that he is now perusing on the issue of vendors.As a father figure of the country, Mnangagwa should commit himself to respecting the dignity of everyone especially those in positions that he's not comfortable with. He has redressed the issue of the white child. We have commended his move to address the cruelties that his government has done. The acknowledgement and restoration of dignity has unfortunately started to take either a racial or economic status bias. To the unhappy white child who has got a bag of capital he has shown compassion, to the black child that he has left in the cold when they lost jobs, Mnangagwa is pouring violent contempt.The 48 hour ultimatum that was given by the new Minister of Local Government, July Moyo for vendors to leave the streets is a few steps backwards for the new regime. The quick escalation of the issue to consulting the army to attack people in the streets of Harare is deplorable and not reflective of a progressive dispensation. We had thought that such sentiments including reckless sentiments by the former VP Mpoko that vendors are lazy to look for 'something better' were a thing of the past. Human beings deserve better.The economic re-engagement strategies and actions in Zimbabwe will be disastrous if they lack inclusivity. Inclusivity in our context means accommodating almost everyone; in the streets, on the job and in the diaspora. Each and every Zimbabwean has been marginalized in one way or the other over the years. Our voices and concerns should be heard and addressed in a mutually respectful way. Violence should be tales in our history books by now. When we celebrated Mugabe's fall, we celebrated the fall of his impunity too. It wasn't a celebration of the fall of a granny in power. Mnangagwa should have asked if he did not understand why people were celebrating all over the world.The National Vendors Union of Zimbabwe have now given a counter-ultimatum that the government should provide them with jobs in the next 48 hours. The statement issued by Sten Zvorwadza is a desperate cry for help by a despised child. The vow to fight back is not rebellion or mutiny but it is a clear sign of a people who have suffered violence for a long time, response with violence now seems to be the only way that sends their message.Dear Mr Munangagwa, Zimbabweans now need parity of esteem. 