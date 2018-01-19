Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Call for Mnangagwa to be president to white farmer & vendor too

4 hrs ago | Views
When Mnangagwa was sworn into office, he promised to be the president  for all "regardless of colour, creed, religion, tribe or political affiliation". I should also urge him to include in his list all 'economic classes'. I will probably add onto his list other social categories if he start on a path that he is now perusing on the issue of vendors.

As a father figure of the country, Mnangagwa should commit himself to respecting the dignity of everyone especially those in positions that he's not comfortable with. He has redressed the issue of the white child. We have commended his move to address the cruelties that his government has done. The acknowledgement and restoration of dignity has unfortunately started to take either a racial or economic status bias. To the unhappy white child who has got a bag of capital he has shown compassion, to the black child that he has left in the cold when they lost jobs, Mnangagwa is pouring violent contempt.

The 48 hour ultimatum that was given by the new Minister of Local Government, July Moyo for vendors to leave the streets is a few steps backwards for the new regime. The quick escalation of the issue to consulting the army to attack people in the streets of Harare is deplorable and not reflective of a progressive dispensation. We had thought that such sentiments including reckless sentiments by the former VP Mpoko that vendors are lazy to look for 'something better' were a thing of the past. Human beings deserve better.

The economic re-engagement strategies and actions in Zimbabwe will be disastrous if they lack inclusivity. Inclusivity in our context means accommodating almost everyone; in the streets, on the job and in the diaspora. Each and every Zimbabwean has been marginalized in one way or the other over the years. Our voices and concerns should be heard and addressed in a mutually respectful way. Violence should be tales in our history books by now. When we celebrated Mugabe's fall, we celebrated the fall of his impunity too. It wasn't a celebration of the fall of a granny in power. Mnangagwa should have asked if he did not understand why people were celebrating all over the world.

The National Vendors Union of Zimbabwe have now given a counter-ultimatum that the government should provide them with jobs in the next 48 hours. The statement issued by Sten Zvorwadza is a desperate cry for help by a despised child. The vow to fight back is not rebellion or mutiny but it is a clear sign of a people who have suffered violence for a long time, response with violence now seems to be the only way that sends their message.

Dear Mr Munangagwa, Zimbabweans now need parity of esteem. The apologies and guarantees that you have given to the white farmer, we expect the same to be done to vendors. You have given your ears to the cry of those who lost their land, the resonance is to give your ears to all who have been marginal Call for Mnangagwa to be president to white farmer & vendor too

When Mnangagwa was sworn into office, he promised to be the president  for all "regardless of colour, creed, religion, tribe or political affiliation". I should also urge him to include in his list all 'economic classes'. I will probably add onto his list other social categories if he start on a path that he is now perusing on the issue of vendors.

As a father figure of the country, Mnangagwa should commit himself to respecting the dignity of everyone especially those in positions that he's not comfortable with. He has redressed the issue of the white child. We have commended his move to address the crueties that his government has done. The acknowledgement and restoration of dignity has unfortunately started to take either a racial or economic status bias. To the unhappy white child who has got a bag of capital he has shown compassion, to the black child that he has left in the cold when they lost jobs, Mnangagwa is pouring violent contempt.

The 48 hour ultimatum that was given by the new Minister of Local Government, July Moyo for vendors to leave the streets is a few steps backwards for the new regime. The quick escalation of the issue to consulting the army to attack people in the streets of Harare is deplorable and not reflective of a progressive dispensation. We had thought that such sentiments including reckless sentiments by the former VP Mpoko that vendors are lazy to look for 'something better' were a thing of the past. Human beings deserve better.

The economic re-engagement strategies and actions in Zimbabwe will be disastrous if they lack inclusivity. Inclusivity in our context means accommodating almost everyone; in the streets, on the job and in the diaspora. Each and every Zimbabwean has been marginalised in one way or the other over the years. Our voices and concerns should be heard and addressed in a mutually respectful way. Violence should be tales in our history books by now. When we celebrated Mugabe's fall, we celebrated the fall of his impunity too. It wasn't a celebration of the fall of a granny in power. Mnangagwa should have asked if he did not understand why people were celebrating all over the world.

The National Vendors Union of Zimbabwe have now given a counter-ultimatum that the government should provide them with jobs in the next 48 hours. The statement issued by Sten Zvorwadza is a desperate cry for help by a despised child. The vow to fight back is not rebellion or mutiny but it is a clear sign of a people who have suffered violence for a long time, response with violence now seems to be the only way that sends their message.

Dear Mr Munangagwa, Zimbabweans now need parity of esteem. The apologies and guarantees that you have given to the white farmer, we expect the same to be done to vendors. You have given your ears to the cry of those who lost their land, the resonance is to give your ears to all who have been marginalised over the years.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Memory Chatambudza
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Iphone6 on sale

Dixon battery on sale

On sale is vauxhall astra mini van

turbo chargers

Chev cruise on sale

Vw lt 35 / sprinter oil pump

To rent is 3 bedroom house

Range rover on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Help Orphans live better lives…

17 mins ago | 11 Views

Former President not missed at all

57 mins ago | 610 Views

Mr Ugly sues Apama over prizes

1 hr ago | 429 Views

Investment policy must be reviewed

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Discord hits MDC Alliance

2 hrs ago | 643 Views

Confusion in ailing Tsvangiri's party over his lieutenants' roles

2 hrs ago | 590 Views

Tsvangarai aide tells Welshman Ncube to 'shut up, mind his own business'

2 hrs ago | 1590 Views

Grace Mugabe had gone mad, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 2930 Views

She turned him down free touristic, free boarding in Germany: NUST Professor insults her hard!

4 hrs ago | 2330 Views

MDC Alliance extends olive branch to Mujuru, Mangoma

4 hrs ago | 1122 Views

'Auxillia Mnangagwa must not compete with president'

4 hrs ago | 2372 Views

Youth meet Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 697 Views

'Bennett will be remembered for looting diamonds'

5 hrs ago | 2508 Views

PHOTOS: MDC-T acting President Mudzuri observes BVR process in Goromonzi

5 hrs ago | 736 Views

Female 'rapists' resurface

5 hrs ago | 1404 Views

White farmers fight eviction

5 hrs ago | 960 Views

Mnangagwa faces internal revolt over polls

5 hrs ago | 1061 Views

White farmer in bid to get back farm

5 hrs ago | 604 Views

Gukurahundi diaries of ucuku olwenziwa ngopasi

5 hrs ago | 808 Views

Khupe, Mudzuri and Chamisa - who will take the MDC-T presidency?

5 hrs ago | 287 Views

Majaivana for SA debut show

5 hrs ago | 376 Views

Claims and counter claims to power in MDC-T

5 hrs ago | 193 Views

Ex-Warriors star 'held at gunpoint’

5 hrs ago | 918 Views

Chamisa tears into Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Ministries, govt departments face eviction

5 hrs ago | 409 Views

Gukurahundi can not be wished away - Chief Ndiweni

5 hrs ago | 413 Views

Major shake-up looming in CIO

5 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Remember coup that was not a coup, now bribe that is not a bribe next is rigged 'free elections'

5 hrs ago | 386 Views

After bribing the Chiefs, Mnangagwa bribes Tsvangirai - proof promise of free elections is hot air

5 hrs ago | 777 Views

No to ruthless eviction of illegal traders from the streets - NPP

5 hrs ago | 163 Views

G40 members defect to Mujuru

6 hrs ago | 2046 Views

Mzembi 'to remain loyal to Zanu-PF despite expulsion'

6 hrs ago | 664 Views

No to rushed polls, Mnangagwa told

6 hrs ago | 1710 Views

Zanu-PF to select new regalia design ahead of elections

6 hrs ago | 624 Views

ZSE stocks continue to fall unabated

7 hrs ago | 293 Views

'No more G40 purges'

7 hrs ago | 537 Views

Licence plates fees to be cut by half

7 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Zanu-PF to hold provincial elections

7 hrs ago | 183 Views

Ndebele king sends envoy to Zulu king

7 hrs ago | 629 Views

Man drags 'thieving' prostitute to court

7 hrs ago | 419 Views

'140% rise in market capitalisation fuels inflation growth'

7 hrs ago | 160 Views

Mnangagwa leads high-powered delegation to Davos

7 hrs ago | 689 Views

Kwese TV cancels ties with Dr Dish, impasse heading for courts

7 hrs ago | 504 Views

ZITF foreign interest increases

7 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zesa imports 11 000 faulty meters

7 hrs ago | 271 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'super fit'

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Chiefs unapologetic about cars, says Charumbira

7 hrs ago | 423 Views

Women break into house, stay for 6 months

7 hrs ago | 619 Views

'Shoot to kill,' says Mnangagwa ally

7 hrs ago | 612 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days