Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe cholera outbreak versus misplaced priorities

8 hrs ago | Views
In our last statement we mentioned the idea of being a crocodile abroad but a lizard abroad, it seems to us that the current government is in this respect falling into the trap that partially defined Mugabe's era.

President Mugabe for the better part of his final years spend time running a Wi-Fi or Bluetooth kind of government either from a chartered luxury plane or a plush hotel room on the side lines of an international conference and sometimes from one of his many holiday homes in the far east.

All this time the country was burning but the leadership heard about the plight on Facebook and international cable news channels.

When the people marched against him on the 18th of November 2017 they made a statement against such kind of leadership in other words they sought to demand a change of our leadership culture.

Unfortunately this change of mind set is visibly not embraced by the so called new administration, the country continues to burn.

In Chegutu a crippling cholera outbreak is wreaking havoc, as at today at least  four people have died and 22 cases have been recorded.

Without trivialising the need for reengagement the prominence being given to the trips around the globe by the new administration in the past weeks tells you a story about a leader who also admired the ways of Mugabe.

Just to restate on record reengagement work has been done before some of us from the MDC alliance who led the engagement initiatives know for a fact that during the Government of National Unity (GNU) did it with less resources bringing better results.

In some cases we even deployed a single person to renegotiate with the world including when we were fighting to regain our voting rights at the IMF.    

The point we make is that the cholera outbreak at home can be combated by a more serious government which puts its people first. The money being invested on the big delegation full of non-core actors can be put to better use, in areas where two or three people can do the job a sane leadership must not over deploy.

It is not only the cholera outbreak that is causing problems but also typhoid, yesterday in Kambuzuma new cases of the disease were detected.

Our problem is that 38 years after independence, in the 21st century, we still have outbreaks of ancient Stone Age diseases resulting from poor service delivery.

To make matters worse the rise in number of cases of cholera exposes the rhetoric around the populist high heels marathon around hospitals with no effort to improve the public health system, the failure to respond is now visible.

We argued in the MDC Alliance's alternative vision that the failure to monetise election issues in the 2018 budget will be at the expense of other sectors of fundamental importance.

As witnessed in the past few days the government in an attempt to buy souls has procured cars and are making promises to buy more cars which in our view is another misplaced priority.

We need to put our people first not only through the strengthening of our public health delivery system but also to fund the welfare state to ensure quality access to the vulnerable groups. We in the MDC Alliance will do just that.

Together Another Zimbabwe is Possible
Jacob Mafume
PDP Spokesperson, MDC Alliance Information Committee

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Jacob Mafume
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

4 plate stove on sale

Iphone6 on sale

On sale is shop display

To rent is 3 bedroom house

On sale is vauxhall astra mini van

Solar systems on sale

turbo chargers

Vw lt 35 / sprinter oil pump


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Campaigns kicks off at a slow pace as political parties gears for 2018 elections

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

The unmaking of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's first 100 days in office

5 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Drama enters race for monarch

5 hrs ago | 910 Views

Mnangagwa must just halt the automobile deal for both Chiefs and Parliamentarians

5 hrs ago | 477 Views

EU Council adopts conclusions in light of ongoing political transition in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Zimbabwean immigrants united by the Greenbomber passport

5 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Misleading statement on Mzilikazi II clarified

6 hrs ago | 788 Views

Zimbabwe releases shocking 6% unemployment rate stats

9 hrs ago | 1755 Views

Mudzuri visits detained MDC cadres

9 hrs ago | 2170 Views

ZBC to launch Khulumani FM next month

9 hrs ago | 1174 Views

PHOTOS: Youth pledge to shun political violence as hundreds register to vote in Epworth

10 hrs ago | 863 Views

Kasukuwere begs Mnangagwa for forgiveness?

10 hrs ago | 11900 Views

EDiots in Davos

10 hrs ago | 4812 Views

Mugabe exploited Mujuru's illiteracy

10 hrs ago | 2126 Views

Duped by fake SA embassy agent

10 hrs ago | 737 Views

Man steals from employer

10 hrs ago | 559 Views

We must always call it a coup

11 hrs ago | 1450 Views

Zanu-PF MP found dead on a sofa at his home

11 hrs ago | 2032 Views

The Mthwakazi Thought on Governance - Mthwakazi Forum with Mzelikahle

11 hrs ago | 295 Views

ZCLDN applauds President, First Lady's calls to end drug misuse

11 hrs ago | 116 Views

LISTEN: Charamba to throw party for surviving 'G40' chop

11 hrs ago | 5980 Views

Help Orphans live better lives…

12 hrs ago | 254 Views

Former President not missed at all

13 hrs ago | 2781 Views

Mr Ugly sues Apama over prizes

14 hrs ago | 1516 Views

Investment policy must be reviewed

14 hrs ago | 568 Views

Discord hits MDC Alliance

14 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Confusion in ailing Tsvangiri's party over his lieutenants' roles

14 hrs ago | 1396 Views

Tsvangarai aide tells Welshman Ncube to 'shut up, mind his own business'

14 hrs ago | 3723 Views

Grace Mugabe had gone mad, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 9705 Views

Call for Mnangagwa to be president to white farmer & vendor too

16 hrs ago | 2293 Views

She turned him down free touristic, free boarding in Germany: NUST Professor insults her hard!

16 hrs ago | 3821 Views

MDC Alliance extends olive branch to Mujuru, Mangoma

16 hrs ago | 1430 Views

'Auxillia Mnangagwa must not compete with president'

17 hrs ago | 3480 Views

Youth meet Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 921 Views

'Bennett will be remembered for looting diamonds'

17 hrs ago | 3977 Views

PHOTOS: MDC-T acting President Mudzuri observes BVR process in Goromonzi

17 hrs ago | 1078 Views

Female 'rapists' resurface

17 hrs ago | 2143 Views

White farmers fight eviction

17 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Mnangagwa faces internal revolt over polls

17 hrs ago | 1594 Views

White farmer in bid to get back farm

17 hrs ago | 861 Views

Gukurahundi diaries of ucuku olwenziwa ngopasi

17 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Khupe, Mudzuri and Chamisa - who will take the MDC-T presidency?

17 hrs ago | 430 Views

Majaivana for SA debut show

17 hrs ago | 601 Views

Claims and counter claims to power in MDC-T

17 hrs ago | 271 Views

Ex-Warriors star 'held at gunpoint’

17 hrs ago | 1554 Views

Chamisa tears into Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 2181 Views

Ministries, govt departments face eviction

17 hrs ago | 606 Views

Gukurahundi can not be wished away - Chief Ndiweni

17 hrs ago | 735 Views

Major shake-up looming in CIO

17 hrs ago | 1757 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days