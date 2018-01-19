Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Drama enters race for monarch

5 hrs ago | Views
IN a dramatic new development in the race for the Ndebele monarch, the Sihluku house, which had appeared to monopolize the race, has lost its dominance with the emergence of the Sumpe house in an on-going investigation.  

 This brings to 10 the number of wives in the Nyamande household.  Sumpe's line comes from Mangongo Nxumalo kaNyathela kaZwide whose lineage provides the most senior line under the caste tradition of Ndebele monarchy.

This new development now features Zwide Peter Khumalo kaMaMlotshwa from the Sumpe Velezulwini household.  Sumpe had six wives, three of whom fall outside the realm of the royal basket.  Of the remaining three, one produced two girls (all deceased) while the second had six boys and a girl. Two of the boys and the girl are deceased.  MaMlotshwa whose lineage, it is said, can be traced back to a Shangaan royalty.    

In the scale of advantage Sumpe's qualifying offspring has a direct link with royalty through the dominant Nxumalo clan.

Nyamande appears to have been careful to choose his wives from within clans that qualify to bear heirs to the throne. That then fixes the problem of choosing between those who qualify and those who don't qualify under the strict caste system of the AmaNdebele.

Zwide Peter Khumalo (63) was first named as a possible forerunner in the race for king in 2001.  His name was put forward by chiefs in the Ndebele monarchy.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Evangelist Reginald Thabani Gola
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

turbo chargers

To rent is 3 bedroom house

Chev cruise on sale

Home flowers on sale

On sale is vauxhall astra mini van

Sliding doors on sale

Mazda mvp on sale

Vw passat 1.8 cv


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Campaigns kicks off at a slow pace as political parties gears for 2018 elections

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

The unmaking of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's first 100 days in office

5 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Mnangagwa must just halt the automobile deal for both Chiefs and Parliamentarians

5 hrs ago | 475 Views

EU Council adopts conclusions in light of ongoing political transition in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Zimbabwean immigrants united by the Greenbomber passport

5 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Misleading statement on Mzilikazi II clarified

6 hrs ago | 785 Views

Zimbabwe cholera outbreak versus misplaced priorities

8 hrs ago | 621 Views

Zimbabwe releases shocking 6% unemployment rate stats

9 hrs ago | 1753 Views

Mudzuri visits detained MDC cadres

9 hrs ago | 2168 Views

ZBC to launch Khulumani FM next month

9 hrs ago | 1171 Views

PHOTOS: Youth pledge to shun political violence as hundreds register to vote in Epworth

10 hrs ago | 862 Views

Kasukuwere begs Mnangagwa for forgiveness?

10 hrs ago | 11887 Views

EDiots in Davos

10 hrs ago | 4808 Views

Mugabe exploited Mujuru's illiteracy

10 hrs ago | 2124 Views

Duped by fake SA embassy agent

10 hrs ago | 737 Views

Man steals from employer

10 hrs ago | 559 Views

We must always call it a coup

11 hrs ago | 1448 Views

Zanu-PF MP found dead on a sofa at his home

11 hrs ago | 2027 Views

The Mthwakazi Thought on Governance - Mthwakazi Forum with Mzelikahle

11 hrs ago | 294 Views

ZCLDN applauds President, First Lady's calls to end drug misuse

11 hrs ago | 115 Views

LISTEN: Charamba to throw party for surviving 'G40' chop

11 hrs ago | 5977 Views

Help Orphans live better lives…

12 hrs ago | 254 Views

Former President not missed at all

13 hrs ago | 2781 Views

Mr Ugly sues Apama over prizes

13 hrs ago | 1516 Views

Investment policy must be reviewed

14 hrs ago | 568 Views

Discord hits MDC Alliance

14 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Confusion in ailing Tsvangiri's party over his lieutenants' roles

14 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Tsvangarai aide tells Welshman Ncube to 'shut up, mind his own business'

14 hrs ago | 3722 Views

Grace Mugabe had gone mad, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 9697 Views

Call for Mnangagwa to be president to white farmer & vendor too

16 hrs ago | 2292 Views

She turned him down free touristic, free boarding in Germany: NUST Professor insults her hard!

16 hrs ago | 3819 Views

MDC Alliance extends olive branch to Mujuru, Mangoma

16 hrs ago | 1430 Views

'Auxillia Mnangagwa must not compete with president'

17 hrs ago | 3479 Views

Youth meet Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 920 Views

'Bennett will be remembered for looting diamonds'

17 hrs ago | 3973 Views

PHOTOS: MDC-T acting President Mudzuri observes BVR process in Goromonzi

17 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Female 'rapists' resurface

17 hrs ago | 2143 Views

White farmers fight eviction

17 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Mnangagwa faces internal revolt over polls

17 hrs ago | 1594 Views

White farmer in bid to get back farm

17 hrs ago | 861 Views

Gukurahundi diaries of ucuku olwenziwa ngopasi

17 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Khupe, Mudzuri and Chamisa - who will take the MDC-T presidency?

17 hrs ago | 430 Views

Majaivana for SA debut show

17 hrs ago | 600 Views

Claims and counter claims to power in MDC-T

17 hrs ago | 271 Views

Ex-Warriors star 'held at gunpoint’

17 hrs ago | 1554 Views

Chamisa tears into Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 2180 Views

Ministries, govt departments face eviction

17 hrs ago | 606 Views

Gukurahundi can not be wished away - Chief Ndiweni

17 hrs ago | 735 Views

Major shake-up looming in CIO

17 hrs ago | 1757 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days