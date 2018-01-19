Latest News Editor's Choice


The unmaking of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's first 100 days in office

This remains as a devastating betrayal of what had passed the mark as a most seasoned and immeasurably impressive start for Zimbabwe's God-given miraculous survivor president, Emmerson Mnangagwa! Backed by a well-informed and most energetic First Lady, Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa. A clean first 100 days in office marred by poor decision-making over The Zimbabwe Chief's Council automobile windfall. Expensive Isuzu Double Cab at a time when the general citizenry feeds on its Former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe, First Lady Grace Mugabe, Former Vice Presudent, Phelekezela Report Mphoko and Professor Janathan Moyo, among others, inflicted bleeding wounds.

The above liability Chief's gesture remains as worse than former First Lady Grace Mugabe's US$1,3 Million Diamond Ring whose value was enough to renovate Gomo Central Hospital! Or stock the empty dispensary at her Chikomba parents rural home clinic or marital Zvimba Rural District Hospital. Surely President Emmerson Mnangagwa would have an immense difference with the value of the 289 Brand New Isuzu Double Cab Vehicles prioritised over all national development for a non-productive, and next to trivial salaried sector. Give it a rethink Mr. President!

This puts the calibre of Zinbabwe's Chief's Council to gruesome question! Fortune Charumbira, the president of The Zimbabwe Chief's Council, a most true charlatan who has added no value to the respective insitution other than seeking to champion unmerrited and exaggerated Chief's supremacy over the ailing tax payer. A Chief who has grossly failed to take advantage of his fair literacy levels! I have been in the fore-front hailing the new Mnangagwa order to the point of being confronted by his then unmerrited critics! I have patriotically answered many good and bad questions for Zimbabwe's sitting survivor president since his inauguration! Both a victim and winner of That Ice Cream Movement assassination plot! Where he scaled his way-out of that Heroes Acre ready-made grave where Dr. Ignatures Chombo would have played a most eloquent Master of Ceremony at Mnangagwa's burial. Survivor of the colonial gallows! Survivor of a gruesome liberation struggle! But in this instance I am naturally dumb-founded over this sort of misdirected investment! Mnangagwa has started breaking the bridges between himself, The Revolution and The Zimbabwe Chief's Council. He has killed the great expectations and the equally great political and administrative exitements! The calibre of The Zimbabwe Chief's Council remains as too sorry judging by this event! Save for the very few development-driven Chiefs in Matabeleland such as Matobo's Chief Nyangazonke. The Chiefs have visibly displayed dangerously low calibre prone to bribery politics! One never stops wondering how a Chief who presides over an ailing and politically and administratively battered, hungry and poor health community would so prioritise urgent investment on wheels at the expense of the respective communities! Their children and their respective communities dying avoidable deaths in financially neglected clinics and hospitals! The Chiefs as the local custodians of their respective communities, greed-driven, waived of their right to knock developmental commonsense upon The President! The men and women who were expected to act extra-ordinarily sunk into acting ordinarily in compliance to such obscene gift! Amai Auxilia! Why did you do it? What sort of return-on-investment (ROI) would the Mnangagwa government get through this nasty gesture of ignorance? Why have you not assumed the same heart-beat? Your most noble invasion of hospitals needs live compliment! It has been openly betrayed by the president right below your nose.

The same communities ailing with empty dispensaries! Empty-Shell health facilities! Ill-equipped schools! Poor roads infrastructure and general multiplied poverty! This surely marks the beginning of George Orwel's Animal Farm administration with some people being more equal than others both in good times and in perilous times! On close examination surely there exists no role of critical nature in chieftaincy! No such valuable tangible critical deliverables! Key role was simply to preside over cases of witchcraft and other most petty community disputes that impact very little upon both community and national development respectively.

The Zimbabwe Chief's Council, of late has been a most abused institution by politicians! Mugabe transformed it into being a political nerve centre for purposes of community coercion and to exacerbate electoral fraud taking full advantage of community loyalty to chiefs! This approach had a very short shelf-life. Mnangagwa has grossly miscalculated the levels of political and administrative radicalisation of the Zimbabwean population of late! The Chiefs long lost this control! Politically, the mostly illiterate and semi-literate chiefs now would not go beyond safe guarantee of spousal or immediate family control! Communities have since developed political thick skins against blindly following or taking stupid orders from these grossly manipulated illiterate authorities! The people have out-grown that form of political intimidation! The communities have long shifted to higher levels of political comprehension and expectations. Mnangagwa has too hurriedly started the betrayal of his poorly contested pole position! From swearing-in ceremony with a detailed and powerful inaugural speech, this has been a most hurried and most sane crusader who fully commanded of multi-sympathies locally, regionally and internationally! A crusader heading for a record-breaking natural one-party state! A crusader with not much to fear! A crusader well insulated with a rainbow and multi-party people confidences that has dwarfed every other political formation in the marketplace! Mnangagwa did not need such cheap quality desperation! He started with the people and had been cruising at high-speed with, through, by and for the people! He was poisoned with the people! Survived with the people! And rose to power with the people! Now what would be cause for this uncalculated under/overtaking? The president has got to take sane advantage of this relationship. None of the open Robert Mugabe blunders was expected to take an equally open repeat!

Communities have now risen above nonsensical politics! They want tangible deliverables! And have been sufficiently radicalised to act even against armed men! If The SADC and The African Union had deployed a peace-keeping force in favour of Mugabe, such a force would have been fully civilian-disarmed and put under citizen arrest! If Mugabe had not voluntarily stepped-down, civilians were ready and self-mobilised to march-upon the senile former president at State House and kill him. If former President, Robert Mugabe, Grace Mugabe, Phelekezela Report Mphoko, Professor Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere, Dr. Ignatures Chombo, Walter Muzembi with his political G40 divorce papers for The Midlands, among others, made a mistake to walk the streets of major centres of the country, they would face the risk of being stoned to death by school kids, not to mention adults. This is open profession of the prevailing levels of Mnangagwa supportive levels of radicalism in Zimbabwe. President Mnangagwa himself has raised community radicalism to new and most brave heights! Zimbabweans can never be the same again with this Chiwenga-Mnangagwa era.

Reginald Thabani Gola
E-mail:regtgola@gmail.com
Cell/Whatsapp. 0775 184749.

Source - Reginald Thabani Gola
Most Popular In 7 Days