Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Campaigns kicks off at a slow pace as political parties gears for 2018 elections

3 hrs ago | Views
As the clock ticks away to the 2018 harmonised election watershed where the the former President's name will not appear for the first time in Zimbabwe's political history since his ouster from active politics in November 2017. Only Morgan Tsvangirayi will be the oldest and still be there whilst other presidential aspirants would be new.

The election campaigns have started at a slow pace as the election fever grips the country, with new entrants not showing any signs of readiness.

There is so far nothing to write home about APA led by Dr Nkosana Moyo. ZIPP led by youthful Blessing Kasiyamhuru seem to be making inroads in the campaigning train, though he is a solitary man not interested in joining other Alliances like Mujuru led Rainbow Alliance , CODE Alliance led by Elton Mangoma or MDC Alliance. Some political parties are still on sabbatical leave and have been sunk at the deepest political doldrums.

MDC-Alliance got the ball rolling in Epworth where a sizeable number of supporters from MDC-T led by Morgan Tsvangirayi,  People's Democratic Party led by Tendai Biti, Transform Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe People First led by war veteran Agrippa Mutambara attended the rally where speakers talked about unity amongst the opposition and extended an olive branch to other alliances so that they could come up with one strong grand coalition to unsit Zanu PF.

The mobilisation has been going since last December where the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has been visiting hospitals and orphanages donating goodies. It has been business from all the political parties. Dr Joyce Mujuru popularly known as "Gandanga rine Chivindi" also visited residents at Porta farm just a few kilometers from Harare and adressed the people over the weekend.

We have also witnessed the acting MDC-T President Honourable Engineer Elias Mudzuri visiting the incarcerated MDC-T cadres at Chikurubi Maximum security prison in Harare.

Arguably, will such innocent visits continue soon after elections or the politicians are selling us a dummy? I think the electorate has the right to put these leaders to task and grill them whenever they fail to fulfil their promises.

Surprisingly these politicians only appear out of the woods, when they are canvassing for support so as to be voted into power. When it is time for elections they leave no stone unturned and promise the people heaven and earth, dubious small projects in the communities.  After they are voted into power they quickly go into hibernation and forget what they have been voted for.The August House is not a place where legislators should go and sit then come out with nothing.

The electorate must critically look into such candidates who are so much obsessed with power on the expense of developing their constituencies.  Some have never contributed in the house of Assembly and one would wonder whether their constituencies are prefect. There is one good example of Hon Temba Mliswa  an Independent Member of Parliament for Norton who is currently doing well in the August House.

The electorate must be wary of such kind of politicians who masquerades as saints yet they are wolves in sheep's skins. Leaders must be elected on merit and must not be imposed on the electorate.

This is the time for the young people who were crying that they have never been included in the government. The youth must support each other during thia do or die election if they are serious of being part and parcel of the government.

The August House cannot accomodate any sterile members anymore. Leaders who go and make a nap should be voted out. Zimbabwe needs young and vibrant people who must take this country to a certain level. There is no room for excuses and to sleep on their laurels.

This is an election where young people must be actively involved not as canon fodders. They must refuse to be used as bridges for greedy politicians to cross over. Young people should not expect power to be given to them freely on a silver platter. They should work for it and earn it.

The youth  constitutes about sixty percent of the electorate so they should stand up and be counted. Some politicians have taken advantage of the young people and use them to cause political violence. This should be a thing of the past. Let there be peaceful elections.

Contacts
Facebook - Leonard Koni
Twitter - @leokoni
Whatsapp - +27747402042
E-mail - konileonard606@gmail.com

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Leonard Koni
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

On sale are rolex watches

Range rover on sale

House to buy

Home flowers on sale

Dunlop tyres on sale

4 roomed house on sale

For sale is vw golf

Solar systems on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The unmaking of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's first 100 days in office

5 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Drama enters race for monarch

5 hrs ago | 907 Views

Mnangagwa must just halt the automobile deal for both Chiefs and Parliamentarians

5 hrs ago | 475 Views

EU Council adopts conclusions in light of ongoing political transition in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Zimbabwean immigrants united by the Greenbomber passport

5 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Misleading statement on Mzilikazi II clarified

6 hrs ago | 785 Views

Zimbabwe cholera outbreak versus misplaced priorities

8 hrs ago | 621 Views

Zimbabwe releases shocking 6% unemployment rate stats

9 hrs ago | 1753 Views

Mudzuri visits detained MDC cadres

9 hrs ago | 2168 Views

ZBC to launch Khulumani FM next month

9 hrs ago | 1171 Views

PHOTOS: Youth pledge to shun political violence as hundreds register to vote in Epworth

10 hrs ago | 862 Views

Kasukuwere begs Mnangagwa for forgiveness?

10 hrs ago | 11884 Views

EDiots in Davos

10 hrs ago | 4806 Views

Mugabe exploited Mujuru's illiteracy

10 hrs ago | 2123 Views

Duped by fake SA embassy agent

10 hrs ago | 737 Views

Man steals from employer

10 hrs ago | 559 Views

We must always call it a coup

11 hrs ago | 1448 Views

Zanu-PF MP found dead on a sofa at his home

11 hrs ago | 2026 Views

The Mthwakazi Thought on Governance - Mthwakazi Forum with Mzelikahle

11 hrs ago | 294 Views

ZCLDN applauds President, First Lady's calls to end drug misuse

11 hrs ago | 115 Views

LISTEN: Charamba to throw party for surviving 'G40' chop

11 hrs ago | 5977 Views

Help Orphans live better lives…

12 hrs ago | 254 Views

Former President not missed at all

13 hrs ago | 2781 Views

Mr Ugly sues Apama over prizes

13 hrs ago | 1516 Views

Investment policy must be reviewed

14 hrs ago | 568 Views

Discord hits MDC Alliance

14 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Confusion in ailing Tsvangiri's party over his lieutenants' roles

14 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Tsvangarai aide tells Welshman Ncube to 'shut up, mind his own business'

14 hrs ago | 3722 Views

Grace Mugabe had gone mad, says Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 9692 Views

Call for Mnangagwa to be president to white farmer & vendor too

16 hrs ago | 2292 Views

She turned him down free touristic, free boarding in Germany: NUST Professor insults her hard!

16 hrs ago | 3819 Views

MDC Alliance extends olive branch to Mujuru, Mangoma

16 hrs ago | 1430 Views

'Auxillia Mnangagwa must not compete with president'

16 hrs ago | 3479 Views

Youth meet Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 920 Views

'Bennett will be remembered for looting diamonds'

17 hrs ago | 3971 Views

PHOTOS: MDC-T acting President Mudzuri observes BVR process in Goromonzi

17 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Female 'rapists' resurface

17 hrs ago | 2143 Views

White farmers fight eviction

17 hrs ago | 1380 Views

Mnangagwa faces internal revolt over polls

17 hrs ago | 1593 Views

White farmer in bid to get back farm

17 hrs ago | 861 Views

Gukurahundi diaries of ucuku olwenziwa ngopasi

17 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Khupe, Mudzuri and Chamisa - who will take the MDC-T presidency?

17 hrs ago | 430 Views

Majaivana for SA debut show

17 hrs ago | 600 Views

Claims and counter claims to power in MDC-T

17 hrs ago | 271 Views

Ex-Warriors star 'held at gunpoint’

17 hrs ago | 1554 Views

Chamisa tears into Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 2180 Views

Ministries, govt departments face eviction

17 hrs ago | 606 Views

Gukurahundi can not be wished away - Chief Ndiweni

17 hrs ago | 735 Views

Major shake-up looming in CIO

17 hrs ago | 1755 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days