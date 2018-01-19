Campaigns kicks off at a slow pace as political parties gears for 2018 elections

Opinion / Columnist

As the clock ticks away to the 2018 harmonised election watershed where the the former President's name will not appear for the first time in Zimbabwe's political history since his ouster from active politics in November 2017. Only Morgan Tsvangirayi will be the oldest and still be there whilst other presidential aspirants would be new.The election campaigns have started at a slow pace as the election fever grips the country, with new entrants not showing any signs of readiness.There is so far nothing to write home about APA led by Dr Nkosana Moyo. ZIPP led by youthful Blessing Kasiyamhuru seem to be making inroads in the campaigning train, though he is a solitary man not interested in joining other Alliances like Mujuru led Rainbow Alliance , CODE Alliance led by Elton Mangoma or MDC Alliance. Some political parties are still on sabbatical leave and have been sunk at the deepest political doldrums.MDC-Alliance got the ball rolling in Epworth where a sizeable number of supporters from MDC-T led by Morgan Tsvangirayi, People's Democratic Party led by Tendai Biti, Transform Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe People First led by war veteran Agrippa Mutambara attended the rally where speakers talked about unity amongst the opposition and extended an olive branch to other alliances so that they could come up with one strong grand coalition to unsit Zanu PF.The mobilisation has been going since last December where the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has been visiting hospitals and orphanages donating goodies. It has been business from all the political parties. Dr Joyce Mujuru popularly known as "Gandanga rine Chivindi" also visited residents at Porta farm just a few kilometers from Harare and adressed the people over the weekend.We have also witnessed the acting MDC-T President Honourable Engineer Elias Mudzuri visiting the incarcerated MDC-T cadres at Chikurubi Maximum security prison in Harare.Arguably, will such innocent visits continue soon after elections or the politicians are selling us a dummy? I think the electorate has the right to put these leaders to task and grill them whenever they fail to fulfil their promises.Surprisingly these politicians only appear out of the woods, when they are canvassing for support so as to be voted into power. When it is time for elections they leave no stone unturned and promise the people heaven and earth, dubious small projects in the communities. After they are voted into power they quickly go into hibernation and forget what they have been voted for.The August House is not a place where legislators should go and sit then come out with nothing.The electorate must critically look into such candidates who are so much obsessed with power on the expense of developing their constituencies. Some have never contributed in the house of Assembly and one would wonder whether their constituencies are prefect. There is one good example of Hon Temba Mliswa an Independent Member of Parliament for Norton who is currently doing well in the August House.The electorate must be wary of such kind of politicians who masquerades as saints yet they are wolves in sheep's skins. Leaders must be elected on merit and must not be imposed on the electorate.This is the time for the young people who were crying that they have never been included in the government. The youth must support each other during thia do or die election if they are serious of being part and parcel of the government.The August House cannot accomodate any sterile members anymore. Leaders who go and make a nap should be voted out. Zimbabwe needs young and vibrant people who must take this country to a certain level. There is no room for excuses and to sleep on their laurels.This is an election where young people must be actively involved not as canon fodders. They must refuse to be used as bridges for greedy politicians to cross over. Young people should not expect power to be given to them freely on a silver platter. They should work for it and earn it.The youth constitutes about sixty percent of the electorate so they should stand up and be counted. Some politicians have taken advantage of the young people and use them to cause political violence. This should be a thing of the past. Let there be peaceful elections.