There is a solution for every problem or every problem has a solution

Opinion / Columnist

Each and every problem that one may face in life has got each its solution. There is a solution to every problem so problems should be dealt with immediately, do not leave them to escalate. Even the word of God said or God promised that life here on earth was never going to be easy but He assured us that He was going to help us overcome any form of challenges to come our ways. Overcoming these challenges and not letting them have dominion over us is a great form of achievement. Imagine how far a spring can go when released after being put under pressure. The more the pressure, the larger the force, the more the spring extends. Never expect something too good if your challenges are too light, feel the challenges and overcome them. If the force was never applied on a spring, it was never going to have potential energy. The potential energy is the spring's own definition of achievement.All the good things in life do not come easy, think of minerals like Gold, Diamond, Coal etc., what they had to go through to finally have value. Imagine the adverse heat and conditions that took place for coal to be formed, but eventually, the remaining fossil fuels also known as peat gained value naturally. If not for the heat and all processes the peat had to go through, was there going to be any coal in this world? Every situation will work to your advantage or for your own good if you do not allow it or give it a chance to swallow you, all things work together for good to them that love God. See every situation as a way to your breakthrough. You really have to go under a lot of hell before you proudly say, "I have made it in life". Success that you worked hard for is much more enjoyable and it gives you freedom because you know very well your sources.You strongly feel that you deserved it; you worked very hard for it and built a strong foundation for it. But then, success that you never worked for will never give you that kind of feeling. You may have peace yes, you may have independence yes but it will sometimes give you moments or worrying because you never worked for it. You might also be having fear that you might lose it all at any time because they say easy come, easy go. Make sure that your success is built on a very strong foundation for it to last and to be guaranteed. Quality is way too better than quantity because quality can help develop quantity but quantity will never help develop quality. Success groomed from hard work and God will and can never be destroyed.Just know that we people, we are all different whether we were raised by the same family or born by the same person. There is no way each and every one of us is going to face the very same type of problems or challenges. People in life face different challenges. No challenge is better, no challenge is worse, no challenge is easy and no challenge is hard. Since challenges are different, this means that there are also means different solutions and each challenge or problem has got its own solution. Some people's solutions may be some people's challenges and vice versa. They say one man's meat is another man's poison. For example, one can say weed is good because they have seen it working good for them or others whilst some can say, no weed is bad because they have seen it destroying the lives of others or it almost destroyed theirs. So does this mean weed is bad?I personally do not see anything bad in this world and I will never judge because everything around us is there for a purpose. Someone can say, weed helps me know and understand Mathematics. If you then give it to them to use it on other things, you will be surprised to find out that it might not work but will rather worsen things. Another example is, one has a headache, he or she might need Grandpa, water or sleep to feel better but if you give them another different thing, it might even worsen the headache or kill it while it worked or works to heal someone's headache. Look at cars; some are specifically made for diesel and some for petrol. If you take a car meant for diesel and fill its fuel tank with petrol just because you say they are all fuels, you have not solved the problem but rather gave birth to a lot of more problems.Never try to take short cuts in life as a way of solving problems, rather use those problems as your steps towards success. When you overcome, that is what I choose to call success or goals achieved. Never run away from your challenges, never give them a chance to destroy you but rather face them in order to reach for whatever thing you yearn for in life. Imagine if maybe you have to go get oxygen at the very blast top floor of a sky scrapper to save your bother, mother, sister, father, friend or relative's life. Would you go back, quit and give up because you met a giant barrier along the way? No, face the giant barrier, fight it, overcome it and pave your way.This will depend on how hard you want to achieve whatever thing it is, if it means everything to you and if it important, you will never give up but rather die trying. Never give up in fighting for things you strongly feel that you deserve or you want in life. Never copy what someone else is doing in his or her life and never compare your life to anyone's, do your thing the way which best suites you. No one in this world should stop you or be your giant barrier, be it your mother, brother, sister, friend, relative or father. We are all winners and we are all born to overcome. However, this does not come easy but should be worked hard for. If it is a Sangoma or Prophet that works best for you, go for it because there is a God in it and after all people got different beliefs. What you believe in or what you have faith in, is the one that works and will always work for you. Faith is the key.Take your time in seeking solutions and answers to the challenges and struggles you face in life, eventually you will get the solutions and answers. Never judge people for what they believe in because you never know their story and what saved them or worked for them. If you rush and take short cuts, you might end up facing and causing more problems. Patience pays, take your time and never rush. Being patient does not being lazy, does not mean relaxing and waiting for answers, no. To me it means working hard while hoping, praying and keeping faith for the best. Just never make the worst mistake of judging people for who they are and for what they believe in… let people be.