Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Everything must start at home

3 hrs ago | Views
President Emerson Mnangagwa and his colleagues in government have been trying hard to convince sceptics that they have what it takes to steer the country forward despite the huge economic problems currently being experienced.

Mnangagwa, since coming into office on November 24 last year following the fall of long-time former president Robert Mugabe, has been making positive statements, which have raised expectations both from locals and the international community.

But the problems that Zimbabwe is facing, after years of economic mismanagement and corruption, are so big that they are not going to disappear within two months of a new dispensation, no matter how well-meaning the new government is.

The economy remains on its trajectory towards the south, with acute shortages of foreign currency and water cuts affecting local industries.

Nearly dysfunctional water and sanitation infrastructure has hauled Zimbabwe back into the spotlight as preventable diseases such as cholera and typhoid continue to stalk our impoverished communities.

There are more problems that are shadowing Mnangagwa's government but, of course, these are all inherited.

However, for millions of long-suffering Zimbabweans, Mnangagwa and his government need to reverse some of these problems by showing action more than the promises.

This is why it is so important for the Zanu-PF leader to use Zimbabwe's presence at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, as a platform to relaunch the country as a viable economic destination.

For the past 20 years, Zimbabwe has been viewed and treated by investors as a high-risk pariah state in the league of countries such as those perennially at war. To his credit, Mnangagwa has used this maiden appearance at the WEF, to unite with captains of industry, who are part of his high-powered delegation. This should be the norm.

For Mnangagwa to set the tone for genuine economic recovery, he needs to have a deep understanding of local industries and the problems that are afflicting them.

He appears to have shown an appetite to understand them and also on the other hand, opening his government to interaction with them. Consistency should now be the new norm for Mnangagwa and his government if indeed they want to achieve meaningful turnaround of the economy in the period between now and elections. And it must be said that everything must start here, fixing the broken ties with business, before we can say to the outside world that Zimbabwe is open to business.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Home, #Start

Comments

Mazda mvp on sale

Range rover on sale

House to buy

Vw lt 35 / sprinter oil pump

On sale are rolex watches

Miss valentine 2018

4 plate stove on sale

For sale are sofas


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Financial scandal rocks Zimbabwe police

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Confusion as Zimbabwe promises review of elephant exports amidst global condemnation

53 mins ago | 97 Views

The tragedy of littering

2 hrs ago | 309 Views

Unrealistic expectations on the first hundred days of the president

2 hrs ago | 511 Views

Mnangagwa 'faces resistance by his own Zanu-PF MPs'

2 hrs ago | 1497 Views

Mugabe's nephew warns Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1862 Views

Botswana cops release Grace Mugabe cars

2 hrs ago | 2087 Views

Zanu-PF factions re-emerge

3 hrs ago | 1613 Views

Petina Gappah engaged to help Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Diamond looters rubbishes $15bn Zimbabwe diamond theft reports

3 hrs ago | 989 Views

Mugabe face regalia banned

3 hrs ago | 907 Views

Vendors vow to defy government

3 hrs ago | 386 Views

Heath Streak for Ndebele chief!

3 hrs ago | 1701 Views

Hugh Masekela dies

4 hrs ago | 1764 Views

Coalitions built against Mugabe's stubbornness can't be dismantled as his system remains

4 hrs ago | 702 Views

Government on warpath against CBD vendors

4 hrs ago | 823 Views

Mnangagwa urged to forgive G40 members

4 hrs ago | 947 Views

Soldiers causing 'terror, havoc' in Nkayi

4 hrs ago | 2582 Views

Mnangagwa will win Nobel Award if he delivers

4 hrs ago | 856 Views

Is 7c per litre fuel cut a bribe as trucks for Chiefs - absolutely not, they are a world apart

4 hrs ago | 597 Views

Graham Williamson speaks on the concept of self-determination

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Dry spell renders crops in Matabeleland South a write off

4 hrs ago | 694 Views

Unstable Zimra systems affect operations

5 hrs ago | 306 Views

Pizza Hut to open first outlet in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Mnangagwa to hold mass mobilisation rallies

5 hrs ago | 1191 Views

'Mnangagwa must pardon political convicts'

6 hrs ago | 633 Views

Robert Mugabe University plans shelved

6 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Mnangagwa fires State House director

6 hrs ago | 3682 Views

Mnangagwa, Zhuwao face off in Davos

6 hrs ago | 6087 Views

Chihuri fingered in fake spot fine books scam

6 hrs ago | 2778 Views

Wicknell's woes mount

6 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Minister sues Hwange Colliery

6 hrs ago | 467 Views

Midget poses as goblin

6 hrs ago | 756 Views

Bulawayo Bomber to face Knife

6 hrs ago | 548 Views

Heads to roll at Zesa

6 hrs ago | 691 Views

Beitbridge border post ceiling collapses

6 hrs ago | 648 Views

'Zisco debt must be audited'

6 hrs ago | 164 Views

Scramble to meet Mnangagwa at World Economic Forum?

6 hrs ago | 976 Views

Headmaster collapses, dies

6 hrs ago | 3175 Views

Charamba denies clips on social media

6 hrs ago | 730 Views

D-day for Maphepha

6 hrs ago | 236 Views

Bus war kidnap drama

6 hrs ago | 596 Views

New war vets association on the cards

6 hrs ago | 439 Views

Merlin readies to resume production

6 hrs ago | 445 Views

Mzembi, Undenge back in court

6 hrs ago | 185 Views

Mnangagwa to name Zanu-PF's elections directorate

6 hrs ago | 157 Views

No electric train for Bulawayo, but Mutare-Harare on cards

6 hrs ago | 558 Views

2 new opposition parties unveiled

6 hrs ago | 544 Views

Zesa insolvent, expects increased loss

6 hrs ago | 159 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days