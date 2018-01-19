Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

MDC hypocrisy exposed

9 hrs ago | Views
Movement for Democratic Change - Alliance (MDC Alliance) has been exposed for its double standards. The Alliance is one minute denying that it ever called for the postponement of the 2018 harmonised elections and the next minute it is shouting "No to early elections", whatever that means?

In a situation that resembles having a carpet pulled from under their feet, MDC Alliance is shocked to discover that they have been sleeping on the job since the last election in 2013. Suddenly it is time to go back to the people and campaign to be voted into power but the tide has change and it doesn't seem to be in their favour as they have failed to even sink a single borehole for the people in the last five years. All they did was talk, talk and talk with no action.

When a woman conceives, she knows that she will have to give birth at nine months, so she starts preparing for the delivery of her unborn child. The parents of this unborn child cannot then turnaround and demand for the baby not to be born in 9 months, because they have failed to buy preparation for the baby on time. The baby will still come and no one can stop it.

Similarly, the MDC knows that the country's Constitution clearly states that after every five years, general elections should be held. In 2013 when they failed to garner enough votes to win the election, their campaign trail should have begun then, knowing fully well that they will definitely have elections in 2018. Their reasons for the postponement of elections are unfounded and insincere. They have been caught pants down and the situation is embarrassing. The people of Zimbabwe are not as gullible as they think, and this time around, the moto is that a Member of Parliament who failed to deliver in the past should not be voted back. It is time people voted for result oriented leaders that deliver on their word.

During an MDC-T meeting in Epworth on Saturday 22 January 2018, MDC-T vice president Nelson Chamisa, mentioned that the MDC Alliance will not participate in the 2018 harmonised elections. This followed President Mnangagwa's announcement that Zimbabwe will hold elections in the next five months. The reasons raised by Chamisa for the apparent postponement of elections show that the MDC Alliance is unprepared as they have been sleeping on the job. Their campaign ‘Ace' #MugabemustGo has been snatched away from them by the restructuring that took place in ZANU PF. They have been left clamouring for relevance and none is available, since President Mnangagwa is doing everything within his power to ensure a free and fair election and to meet the said electoral reforms.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa took over from former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe on the 24th of November 2017, and ever since he is working hard to try and revive the economy that was destroyed over a span of 20 or so years. He is almost 60 days in office and has managed to follow the constitution which requires that elections be run every five years. That he has only been a few days in office should have been motivation enough for him to coin a reason for the postponement of the elections, but he wishes to follow the Constitution in order to move the country out of the election mode by allowing the party that will win the elections an opportunity to develop the country.

By looking at Nelson Chamisa, one is somewhat forced to think that he is educated only for him to open his mouth and speak without thinking, hence, coughing out laughable utterances such as he said on Saturday at the rally. "Mnangagwa wants to arm twist us into an early election before levelling the political playing field," said Chamisa. If he thinks its Mnangagwa calling for an election, then he must re-read the Constitution to understand it, and stop blabbering like an ignorant man in front of educated Zimbabweans. The Constitution clearly stipulates that election be held every five years.

Obert Gutu on the other hand shows that he is not well read and does not keep up with current affairs because he would not have said what he said at the said meeting. "We want foreign observers to be allowed in the country to observe the election," he blurted out. President Mnangagwa is on record inviting observers from the European Union (EU), United States of America (USA) and Britain to come and observe the elections. He has since opened the doors. This attitude of taking people for granted is what will seriously cost the MDC Alliance the much needed vote.

 A plethora of confusion seems to have engulfed the MDC Alliance, with the likes of PDP's Jacob Mufume actually coming out in defence of postponing the elections, citing that the country is not yet ready for elections. It's about time the opposition woke up from their slumber and get to grips with the reality on the ground. The Registrar General's office has been busy issuing free birth certificate and identification cards to assist people to register for elections. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has also been busy throughout workdays and weekends registering people to vote, and to date they have managed to register a whopping 5 021 295 voters, as of 21 January 2018. This throws away all assertions by the opposition that the country is not ready for elections. They are the ones who have been complacent all this while and they can see that progress on the ground spells out that they have already lost the election for taking people for granted.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Prosperity Mzila
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Vw passat 1.8 fuel pump

Ufic damofalls thursday zone services with pastors n & p dzimbanhete.

For sale is vw golf

Dunlop tyres on sale

Home flowers on sale

8 tonne truck for hire available b

Iphone6 on sale

On sale is vauxhall astra mini van


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Dembare star still toothless

7 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Olinda's dirty tricks!

7 hrs ago | 2684 Views

Trevor Dongo bashed again

7 hrs ago | 1500 Views

King Nadolo in a fix

7 hrs ago | 930 Views

Sekeramayi preaches peace as he praises Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 4829 Views

Law maker on the run

10 hrs ago | 4355 Views

Zimbabwean family leaves Bangkok after living at airport for 3 months

11 hrs ago | 3278 Views

Financial scandal rocks Zimbabwe police

12 hrs ago | 5673 Views

Confusion as Zimbabwe promises review of elephant exports amidst global condemnation

13 hrs ago | 791 Views

The tragedy of littering

14 hrs ago | 871 Views

Unrealistic expectations on the first hundred days of the president

14 hrs ago | 1591 Views

Mnangagwa 'faces resistance by his own Zanu-PF MPs'

14 hrs ago | 3851 Views

Mugabe's nephew warns Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 5923 Views

Botswana cops release Grace Mugabe cars

15 hrs ago | 9938 Views

Zanu-PF factions re-emerge

15 hrs ago | 3731 Views

Petina Gappah engaged to help Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 3259 Views

Everything must start at home

15 hrs ago | 602 Views

Diamond looters rubbishes $15bn Zimbabwe diamond theft reports

15 hrs ago | 2978 Views

Mugabe face regalia banned

15 hrs ago | 2030 Views

Vendors vow to defy government

15 hrs ago | 786 Views

Heath Streak for Ndebele chief!

15 hrs ago | 4316 Views

Hugh Masekela dies

16 hrs ago | 2626 Views

Coalitions built against Mugabe's stubbornness can't be dismantled as his system remains

16 hrs ago | 1535 Views

Government on warpath against CBD vendors

16 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Mnangagwa urged to forgive G40 members

16 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Soldiers causing 'terror, havoc' in Nkayi

16 hrs ago | 4436 Views

Mnangagwa will win Nobel Award if he delivers

17 hrs ago | 1633 Views

Is 7c per litre fuel cut a bribe as trucks for Chiefs - absolutely not, they are a world apart

17 hrs ago | 917 Views

Graham Williamson speaks on the concept of self-determination

17 hrs ago | 182 Views

Dry spell renders crops in Matabeleland South a write off

17 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Unstable Zimra systems affect operations

17 hrs ago | 416 Views

Pizza Hut to open first outlet in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Mnangagwa to hold mass mobilisation rallies

18 hrs ago | 1568 Views

'Mnangagwa must pardon political convicts'

18 hrs ago | 788 Views

Robert Mugabe University plans shelved

18 hrs ago | 1459 Views

Mnangagwa fires State House director

18 hrs ago | 4749 Views

Mnangagwa, Zhuwao face off in Davos

18 hrs ago | 9703 Views

Chihuri fingered in fake spot fine books scam

18 hrs ago | 4039 Views

Wicknell's woes mount

18 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Minister sues Hwange Colliery

18 hrs ago | 672 Views

Midget poses as goblin

18 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Bulawayo Bomber to face Knife

18 hrs ago | 804 Views

Heads to roll at Zesa

18 hrs ago | 943 Views

Beitbridge border post ceiling collapses

18 hrs ago | 1008 Views

'Zisco debt must be audited'

18 hrs ago | 234 Views

Scramble to meet Mnangagwa at World Economic Forum?

18 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Headmaster collapses, dies

18 hrs ago | 5354 Views

Charamba denies clips on social media

18 hrs ago | 1130 Views

D-day for Maphepha

18 hrs ago | 379 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days