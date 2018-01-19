2018 is about wrestling veto from Zanu PF thugs - key question, do you have intelligence to see that

Opinion / Columnist

There is no doubt about it, the most valuable possession in man or beast is one's intelligence. Those who have the intelligence have thrived and prospered whilst those mentally challenged have struggled and suffered.A meerkat is a creature of habit and being intelligent demands that one must think outside the box, outside one's normal routine. In its daily foraging a meerkat will stable on a bird's egg. A bite of the shell and it will have a fine meal. It is a different proposition when the bird happens to be an ostrich. Not ever father meerkat with his mouth wide open can wrap his mouth round the egg. Ever if he could, he will break his teeth before he breaks the thick egg shell.But not being ones to give up so readily on a good thing the whole family will take it in turn to dig the ground under the egg. Habit has kicked in – meerkats get most of their food by digging it out and so they dig. If the egg did not roll away, the meerkats would certain dig a hole deep enough to bury it!Even if one could speak meerkat language perfectly, no one would be able to explain to that lot that digging will not solve anything given the egg is already out of the ground! There is nothing like frustration, desperation, panic, anger, etc. a whole cocktail of all those emotive feeling to slam the door shut to logical thinking.Eventually the meerkat family will wonder off, cursing and swearing at the foolish creature that laid the egg. "What is the blood point of laying an egg so big and so hard one cannot crack it open!" They will mutter away for hours if not days!If they should stumble on the ostrich egg again, it can even be the same egg; they will re-enact the same scene and walk away cursing as before.In walks the crow, it too would make a meal of other birds' eggs if it can get them. One or two perks with its beak and dinner is served! Just one perk at the ostrich's egg in enough to give the crow a splitting headache, an experience never to be repeated ever again.The crow will wonder off in search of a stone which it will then throw at the egg repeatedly until the egg cracks.Even if our family of meerkats were to see the crow crack the ostrich egg a thousand times they will still dig round the egg and walk away cursing and swearing!When it comes to intelligence mankind's intellect superior to all the other creatures that have ever lived, man is peregrine falcon flying highest and swiftest in a Jurassic world of lumbering dinosaurs. Mankind is not competing against the other animals, not even our nearest evolutionary cousin, the chimpanzee; we are too far ahead, for that. Mankind is out competing against his own kind; man against man, nation against nation.The crow may have shown it has a superior intellect to that of a meerkat in solving the problem of how to crack an ostrich egg but so what. Meerkats have a pretty good nose to sniff out a juicy grab which will the crow's nose will never pick up nor will it be able to dig out even if it knew it was there! Intelligence really come to its own when it is like for like competing for the same thing!In the man against man, nation against nation, those who have shown to have the intelligence, the crow, have certainly done well whilst their mentally challenged competition, the meerkat, have lagged behind."Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results," said the great Physicist and Nobel Prize winner, Albert Einstein.We have a world full of insane people! The only reason we have not send them all mental institutions is because we would have to declare whole towns and cities mental institutions and, even then, that will not be enough. In some cases, it will easier to declare the whole country a mental institute and be done with it. That is right, I am talking of Zimbabwe as a nation of mentally challenged and here is a simple proof!Zimbabweans are renowned for doing the same thing over and over again expecting a different result. Every Zimbabwean, even one with half a brain, would know the country is stuck in this s**thole because of the country's failure to remove the corrupt and tyrannical Zanu PF thugs from power. Here is a simulated dialogue one might have to get even the half-wit to agree on this point.Question: Would you agree that Zimbabwe is in a s**thole, given unemployment has soared to 90% and ¾ of the population is living on US$1.00 or less a day?Answer: Yes, I agree.Q: Would you agree the country was in a much better economic state in 1980 than it is in today?A: Yes, I agree.Q: When would you say, the nation noticed something was amiss and what did the people do about it?The line of question can continue for a while; the aim is to establish the fundamental and historic facts that the people of Zimbabwe did realise that Robert Mugabe and his Zanu PF thugs were delivering mass poverty and not mass prosperity the regime had promised.The people then tried to effect regime change by voting the corrupt and incompetent regime out of office. They failed because Mugabe and his Zanu PF thugs blatantly rigged the vote, used wanton violence including cold blooded murder to coerce the people to vote for the party and even staged a military coup following the March 2008 elections to stop MDC getting into power.So, to put is in simple terms then; for the last 38 years the overwhelming majority of our people have suffered the consequences of the series economic meltdown cause by decades of gross mismanagement and rampant corruption by this Zanu PF regime. Many have died from the economic hardship and over 30 000 were victims of the politically motivated murders. The nation has wringed its hands in anger and frustration but were totally helpless to effect any meaningful change because Mugabe and his cronies had the bloody veto. They and they alone decided who ruled the country and we, the ordinary people, had to accept it as fait accompli, regardless how disastrous the regime's rule has proven.Now to close the case.Q: Would you agree that from the day each one of us, povo, concluded that Mugabe and his Zanu PF thugs were wielding a veto to stop regime change against our democratic wish it was imperative that we all, as one, expend all our time, energy, treasure, everything in wrestling this veto from Zanu PF?A: Yes, I agree.Q: You agree wrestling the veto from Zanu PF was the most logical thing to do and that nothing of any substance could ever be accomplished until that is done?A: Yes, I agree.Q: Would you agree with me that the only sure way to wrestle the veto from Zanu PF is by implementing the democratic reforms designed to stop the regime from blatantly rigging the vote, using violence and staging military coups?A: Yes, I agree.Q: Would you agree that if this year's election go ahead with no democratic reforms in place; President Mnangagwa and his coup cabinet will still have power to blatantly rig elections, the veto? It may not be necessary for them to blatantly rig the elections this year, after all they only need to wield the veto when the vote is going against them.Q: Just, two more question and I am done. Would you agree with me that every Zimbabwean has a right to all the freedoms and human rights stated in the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights including the right to free, fair and credible elections? And that Zanu PF thugs have no right to deny any of us these rights by refusing to implement the democratic reforms?A: Yes, I agree.Q: Last question. Would you agree with me by continuing to take part in flawed and illegal elections, after 38 years of rigged elections, the Zimbabwe people are doing the same thing over and over expecting a different result?A: Yes!There is no need to say anything more. QED!